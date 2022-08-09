Corporation, MP not getting involved in Piparo land dispute

Entornointeligente.com /

Al­though busi­ness­man Ken­rick Nanan failed to re­spond to Guardian Me­dia for over two weeks, we were able to val­i­date his claims to an ex­tent af­ter vis­it­ing the Min­istry of Le­gal Af­fairs last week and run­ning a search on his com­pa­ny, Cen­tral Stone Lim­it­ed. The doc­u­ments re­vealed that in Ju­ly 2020, his com­pa­ny pur­chased from Sea­mus Hamel Smith and Patrick Hamel Smith, 11 lots of land (ap­prox­i­mate­ly 66 acres) lo­cat­ed in and around Light Foot Trace, Pi­paro, for $350,000.

The doc­u­ments re­vealed that one of the wit­ness­es to the deed and deed of con­veyance was at­tor­ney Vidia Gayadeen-Gopiesingh, for­mer UNC MP for Oropouche West.

On Ju­ly 20, Gayadeen-Gopiesingh con­tact­ed us af­ter we had vis­it­ed the area on the said day and spoke about pro­posed le­gal ac­tion against one of the par­ties in Pi­paro. She agreed to speak on the is­sue.

On Ju­ly 21, a What­sApp mes­sage was sent to her, which she read, ask­ing if she could speak on the record. How­ev­er, she on­ly an­swered the fol­low­ing day to in­di­cate le­gal ac­tion had been tak­en against one of the fam­i­lies for li­bel and slan­der and want­ed to know how Guardian Me­dia would pro­ceed.

Guardian Me­dia in­di­cat­ed she would be sent a list of ques­tions and videos and pic­tures on Ju­ly 25 about the land dis­pute and whether prop­er doc­u­men­ta­tion could be pro­vid­ed of Nanan’s pur­chase. The ques­tion and im­ages were sent to Gayadeen-Gopiesingh but de­spite re­peat­ed calls and mes­sages up to Au­gust 2, she failed to an­swer.

What we found in­ter­est­ing when com­par­ing lot 47, which was owned by the Scheults ac­cord­ing to their deed, was that on on Nanan’s cadas­tral, it in­di­cat­ed that lot 46,with nine acres, was known as lot 47. The same lot, it seems, be­longs to the Scheults, who were al­so per­plexed when told of this dis­cov­ery.

«I don’t un­der­stand how that can be, some­one has to ex­plain that to every­one and clear it up,» Wanes­sa Scheult said.

Guardian Me­dia con­tact­ed Hamel Smith’s con­veyance de­part­ment on Au­gust 3 and 4 hop­ing to get some clar­i­ty about Nanan’s pur­chase, an ex­pla­na­tion about the sale of the lots and if there was pos­si­bly some kind of mix-up when the lots were sold to Nanan.

A fe­male em­ploy­ee there said they would con­tact us by the end of Au­gust 3. When that did not hap­pen, we spoke to the same em­ploy­ee on Au­gust 4 be­fore the line start­ed giv­ing prob­lems. When we called back, the op­er­a­tor said she would take the name and have the em­ploy­ee in the con­veyance de­part­ment re­turn the call. But to date, they have not.

The Princes Town Re­gion­al Cor­po­ra­tion fi­nal­ly re­spond­ed via a let­ter on Ju­ly 22 to Wanes­sa Scheult’s let­ter, stat­ing they saw no va­lid­i­ty in her claims about dam­age to fam­i­ly prop­er­ty and ha­rass­ment. The cor­po­ra­tion said any work done there was un­der­tak­en un­der the re­mit of the PTRC.

In the let­ter, the PTRC added, «Ad­di­tion­al­ly, no work was done on any pri­vate es­tab­lish­ment with­in Light Foot Trace, Pi­paro, nor was any re­quest for same ever made.»

PTRC chair­man Gowrie Roop­nar­ine, via phone, said a re­quest was made via a let­ter ei­ther by Vidia Gayadeen-Gopiesingh or a rel­a­tive to grade down Light Foot Trace with the cor­po­ra­tion’s as­sis­tance. He said they used a mo­tor grad­er to work on the trace, which is un­der the PTRC’s ju­ris­dic­tion.

Roop­nar­ine said he sent sur­vey­ors to the area and not­ed Light Foot Trace did not be­long to any­one but was main­tained by the PTRC. He said the own­er­ship of lands sur­round­ing the trace was an­oth­er mat­ter al­to­geth­er and out­side the PTRC’s ju­ris­dic­tion. He de­nied al­le­ga­tions the PTRC had been aid­ing and abet­ting Cen­tral Stone Lim­it­ed.

How­ev­er, he said he was aware a pri­vate ex­ca­va­tor was brought in and had warned all par­ties not to tri­fle with prop­er­ty over­seen by the PTRC.

«I had spo­ken to the par­ties who may have been re­spon­si­ble for erect­ing the iron bar­ri­cade you asked about that is across Light Foot Trace and I told them some time ago they need­ed to re­move that as soon as pos­si­ble, since the road­way is un­der the re­mit of the PTRC and it was block­ing ac­cess to oth­ers who owned land in that area,» Roop­nar­ine ex­plained.

Al­most two weeks ago, Guardian Me­dia con­tact­ed Princes Town MP Bar­ry Padarath about the sit­u­a­tion via What­sApp.

He re­spond­ed, «Mr Bas­sant, that is a pri­vate mat­ter be­tween those named. I have no ju­ris­dic­tion to get in­volved and or to con­duct any in­ves­ti­ga­tion, the pow­ers of the of­fice of the mem­ber of par­lia­ment does(sic) not af­ford me such.»

In the in­ter­im, the fam­i­lies at Light Foot Trace hope to am­i­ca­bly re­solve their land dis­pute so they can re­sume their nor­mal lives.

