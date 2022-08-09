Corporation, MP not getting involved in Piparo land dispute

Although businessman Kenrick Nanan failed to respond to Guardian Media for over two weeks, we were able to validate his claims to an extent after visiting the Ministry of Legal Affairs last week and running a search on his company, Central Stone Limited. The documents revealed that in July 2020, his company purchased from Seamus Hamel Smith and Patrick Hamel Smith, 11 lots of land (approximately 66 acres) located in and around Light Foot Trace, Piparo, for $350,000.
The documents revealed that one of the witnesses to the deed and deed of conveyance was attorney Vidia Gayadeen-Gopiesingh, former UNC MP for Oropouche West.
On July 20, Gayadeen-Gopiesingh contacted us after we had visited the area on the said day and spoke about proposed legal action against one of the parties in Piparo. She agreed to speak on the issue.
On July 21, a WhatsApp message was sent to her, which she read, asking if she could speak on the record. However, she only answered the following day to indicate legal action had been taken against one of the families for libel and slander and wanted to know how Guardian Media would proceed.
Guardian Media indicated she would be sent a list of questions and videos and pictures on July 25 about the land dispute and whether proper documentation could be provided of Nanan’s purchase. The question and images were sent to Gayadeen-Gopiesingh but despite repeated calls and messages up to August 2, she failed to answer.
What we found interesting when comparing lot 47, which was owned by the Scheults according to their deed, was that on on Nanan’s cadastral, it indicated that lot 46,with nine acres, was known as lot 47. The same lot, it seems, belongs to the Scheults, who were also perplexed when told of this discovery.
«I don’t understand how that can be, someone has to explain that to everyone and clear it up,» Wanessa Scheult said.
Guardian Media contacted Hamel Smith’s conveyance department on August 3 and 4 hoping to get some clarity about Nanan’s purchase, an explanation about the sale of the lots and if there was possibly some kind of mix-up when the lots were sold to Nanan.
A female employee there said they would contact us by the end of August 3. When that did not happen, we spoke to the same employee on August 4 before the line started giving problems. When we called back, the operator said she would take the name and have the employee in the conveyance department return the call. But to date, they have not.
The Princes Town Regional Corporation finally responded via a letter on July 22 to Wanessa Scheult’s letter, stating they saw no validity in her claims about damage to family property and harassment. The corporation said any work done there was undertaken under the remit of the PTRC.
In the letter, the PTRC added, «Additionally, no work was done on any private establishment within Light Foot Trace, Piparo, nor was any request for same ever made.»
PTRC chairman Gowrie Roopnarine, via phone, said a request was made via a letter either by Vidia Gayadeen-Gopiesingh or a relative to grade down Light Foot Trace with the corporation’s assistance. He said they used a motor grader to work on the trace, which is under the PTRC’s jurisdiction.
Roopnarine said he sent surveyors to the area and noted Light Foot Trace did not belong to anyone but was maintained by the PTRC. He said the ownership of lands surrounding the trace was another matter altogether and outside the PTRC’s jurisdiction. He denied allegations the PTRC had been aiding and abetting Central Stone Limited.
However, he said he was aware a private excavator was brought in and had warned all parties not to trifle with property overseen by the PTRC.
«I had spoken to the parties who may have been responsible for erecting the iron barricade you asked about that is across Light Foot Trace and I told them some time ago they needed to remove that as soon as possible, since the roadway is under the remit of the PTRC and it was blocking access to others who owned land in that area,» Roopnarine explained.
Almost two weeks ago, Guardian Media contacted Princes Town MP Barry Padarath about the situation via WhatsApp.
He responded, «Mr Bassant, that is a private matter between those named. I have no jurisdiction to get involved and or to conduct any investigation, the powers of the office of the member of parliament does(sic) not afford me such.»
In the interim, the families at Light Foot Trace hope to amicably resolve their land dispute so they can resume their normal lives.
