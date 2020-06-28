Coronavirus: Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo blasts ‘business as usual’ attitude and warns of cabinet reshuffle

Entornointeligente.com /

JAKARTA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo has threatened to reshuffle the cabinet as he expressed frustration over the “lack of a sense of crisis” in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the government ministers were working in a business as usual mode in tackling the crisis.

In a video of a cabinet meeting released by the presidential palace on Sunday (June 28), Mr Joko said he was very disappointed with the slow disbursement of urgently needed funds such as aid for the poor, stimulus for businesses to preempt layoffs, money to buy medical equipment and special allowances for medical doctors and nurses.

Mr Joko, popularly known as Jokowi at home, was especially angered by a report which said that the health ministry has only spent 1.5 percent of the 75 trillion rupiah (S$7.3 billion) allocated to it as emergency funds to deal with the the pandemic.

The presidential palace did not explain why the June 18 video was only released on Sunday. Its public relations office regularly publishes highlights of Mr Joko’s meetings with his ministers and normally releases his opening remarks ahead of the meetings.

“I am keeping open measures, politically as well as government policy-wise. I would take extraordinary measures for the sake of the 267 million Indonesians. I may disband government agencies (that have been shown to be ineffective), do a Cabinet reshuffle. I have considered various measures,” Mr Joko said.

He was addressing the ministers from a podium.

More than 15 of the 34 Cabinet ministers appointed by Mr Joko come from various political parties in a coalition supporting him. The rest of the cabinet is made up of technocrats as well as successful entrepreneurs and businessmen.

Mr Joko, who won re-election in 2019, is constitutionally barred from a third term in office.

“Immediately spend your budget as soon as possible as it would fuel consumer spending. If you face any obstacle, make new policies to expedite the process,” Mr Joko told his cabinet.

He said that funds from the economic stimulus package should quickly go to businesses, stressing that it would be useless if the government helped only after they had gone bust.

“It is very dangerous if we have no sense of crisis.

“Micro, small, medium, large enterprises, banking and everything that is related to the economy need to be assisted. Manufacturing, labour intensive industries especially need to be prioritised so there won’t be lay-offs. Don’t wait until there are big lay-offs,” said Mr Joko.

Finance Ministry figures in May show the government has committed to spending 641.15 trillion rupiah (S$61.77 billion) to mitigate the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic, including on businesses.

Indonesia, the world’s fourth most populous country, has reported a total of 54,010 infections, the highest in South-east Asia, as of Sunday. The total number of fatalities was 2,754.

Related Stories: Related Story All ActiveSG indoor sport halls to be closed on June 28 for ‘time-out’ after Covid-19 patient played badminton in large group Related Story 213 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 11 in the community Related Story Coronavirus: South Korea continues to see cluster outbreaks despite strict social distancing Related Story Covid-19 killed more than 200 young children, Indonesian pediatricians suspect Related Story Australia’s Victoria struggles to contain coronavirus Related Story Beijing steps up bid to identify false negatives after woman who tested negative 4 times confirmed to have Covid-19 Related Story Coronavirus pandemic getting worse globally, says WHO chief Tedros Related Story Covid-19: 4 factors that heighten risk of transmission Related Story Coronavirus: Malaysia to allow weddings, social events from July 1 with maximum of 250 people Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here .

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

LINK ORIGINAL: TheStraitsTimes

Entornointeligente.com