Coronavirus in Russia: The Latest News | Oct. 10

Entornointeligente.com /

Russia has confirmed 1,272,238 cases of coronavirus and 22,257 deaths .

Oct. 10: What you need to know today Russia has carried out more than 500,000 coronavirus tests in a single day for the first time since the start of the pandemic, consumer protection watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said Friday. Starting Monday, Moscow employers will be required to transfer 30% of their employees to remote work through Oct. 28 due to the city’s coronavirus situation. Workers over the age of 65 and those suffering from chronic diseases will also be required to work remotely. Workers at medical institutions, defense agencies, Rosatom and Roscosmos are exempt from the new rules. Oct. 9

— Russia confirmed 12,126 new Covid-19 cases, bringing its official number of cases to 1,272,238 and breaking the country’s record for new infections.

Oct. 8

— Russia confirmed 11,493 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 1,260,112. Russia’s number of new daily cases has been higher than 11,000 for three consecutive days.

— Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, is self-isolating after coming into contact with a coronavirus-infected individual, the Church announced .

Oct. 7

— Russia confirmed 11,115 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 1,248,619.

Oct. 6

— Russia confirmed 11,615 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 1,237,504. The increase is just 41 fewer than the country’s highest daily total of 11,656 which was recorded on May 11.

Oct. 5

— Russia confirmed 10,888 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 1,225,889.

Oct. 4

— Russia confirmed 10,499 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 1,215,001.

Oct. 3

— Russia confirmed 9,859 new Covid-19 cases Saturday, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 1,204,502.

— Ukraine’s former President Petro Poroshenko has been hospitalized with double pneumonia, his wife said Saturday, days after he tested positive for Covid-19.

Oct. 2

— Russia confirmed 9,412 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 1,194,643.

— Moscow could receive bulk shipments of Russia’s coronavirus vaccine by the end of 2020 while the vaccine continues to undergo final clinical trials, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said .

Oct. 1

— Russia confirmed 8,945 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 1,185,231.

Sept. 30

— Russia confirmed 8,481 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 1,176,286.

Sept. 29

— Russia confirmed 8,232 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 1,167,805 as the number of new infections across the country continues to rise.

— Moscow’s schools will take a two-week vacation from Oct.5-18 in order to slow the city’s rise in coronavirus cases, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced , saying that a large number of asymptomatic cases are among children.

— The State Duma will partially return to remote work to prevent the spread of coronavirus, its speaker Vyacheslav Volodin announced Tuesday.

— Volodin added that eight deputies have been hospitalized with coronavirus in the past week, bringing the total to 18. Overall, 60 State Duma deputies have been infected and recovered from the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

Sept. 28

— Russia confirmed 8,135 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 1,159,573.

— Around 5,000 volunteers including those who are at higher risk of severe infection have received Russia’s coronavirus vaccine as part of final clinical trials for safety and effectiveness, its developer said .

Sept. 27

— Russia confirmed 7,867 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 1,151,438.

Sept. 26

— Russia confirmed 7,523 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 1,143,571 as the number of new infections across the country continues to rise.

— Russia’s coronavirus treatment drug Avifavir will be made available in 17 more countries in addition to the six countries where it is already sold, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund said in a statement Thursday.

— Russia’s second candidate vaccine against the coronavirus is less than a month away from state approval after completing small-scale human trials, the vaccine’s developers said this week.

Sept. 25

— Russia confirmed 7,212 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 1,136,048 as the number of new infections across the country continues to rise.

— Moscow is urging its businesses to reinstate work-from-home measures and elderly residents to avoid going outside starting next week as the city sees a new uptick in coronavirus cases, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said Friday.

Sept. 24

— Russia confirmed 6,595 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 1,128,836.

— Moscow confirmed more than 1,000 coronavirus cases for the first time since June 23.

— Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has reportedly asked Sberbank, Yandex and Rostec to resume remote work for some employees, the RBC news website reported , citing copies of Sobyanin’s letters it obtained.

Sept. 23

— Russia confirmed 6,431 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 1,122,241.

Sept. 22

— Russia confirmed 6,215 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 1,115,810.

— President Vladimir Putin in a speech at the United Nations boasted of Russia’s creation of the world’s first coronavirus vaccine, though it has not completed large-scale clinical trials.

— Russia will share legal liability for unexpected side effects of its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the head of its sovereign wealth fund told Reuters, a move that could potentially result in costly compensation claims for its developers.

— At least 10 members of Russia’s lower house of parliament are currently hospitalized with coronavirus and more than 50 have developed antibodies, its speaker said Tuesday.

Sept. 21

— Russia confirmed 6,196 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 1,109,595.

— Authorities in China’s eastern Jilin province have discovered traces of coronavirus on packages of frozen squid imported from Russia , China’s state-run Xinhua news agency reported Sunday.

— Recruits in Moscow have reported no side effects after taking China’s candidate coronavirus vaccine as part of large-scale clinical trials, the Russian pharmaceutical company working with the vaccine’s Chinese developers announced .

Sept. 20

— Russia confirmed 6,148 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 1,103,399.

Sept. 19

— Russia confirmed 6,065 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 1,097,251. It is another daily increase in cases and the first time Russia has reported more than 6,000 new infections since July 19.

— Russia said it will resume flights with Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan from Sept. 21 and with South Korea from Sept. 27.

Sept. 18

— Russia confirmed 5,905 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 1,091,186.

— Russia said it will resume flights with Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan from Sept. 21 and with South Korea from Sept. 27.

Sept. 17

— Russia confirmed 5,762 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 1,085,281.

Sept. 16

— Russia confirmed 5,670 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 1,079,519.

— Russia will sell 100 million doses of its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to India once final trials and regulatory steps are completed, Russia’s sovereign fund that is bankrolling the project announced .

Sept. 15

— Russia confirmed 5,529 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 1,073,849.

As Russia faces a deadly pandemic, a constitutional change that could keep the president in power for life and a swiftly warming climate, the need for free, independent and objective coverage of Russia has never been greater.

The Moscow Times is at the forefront of this coverage — and we need your support to do it.

Please donate today and support the only independent, English-language news outlet reporting within Russia. Your contribution helps ensure our reporting is free and open to all! Sept. 14

— Russia confirmed 5,509 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 1,068,320.

Sept. 13

— Russia confirmed 5,449 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 1,062,811.

Sept. 12

— Russia confirmed 5,488 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 1,057,362.

Sept. 11

—Russia’s coronavirus cases continue to rise as the country confirmed 5,504 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 1,051,874.

— The number of new daily infections has increased for three consecutive days.

— Nearly half of Russians say they will never vaccinate against the coronavirus regardless of its country of production, according to a survey cited by the RBC news website.

Sept. 10

— Russia confirmed 5,363 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 1,046,370.

— Moscow authorities will no longer require a two-week home quarantine period for people with symptoms of acute respiratory viral infection if the individuals test negative for coronavirus, deputy mayor Anastasia Rakova said .

— The Bolshoi Theater has canceled its Sept. 10 performance of the opera “Don Carlos” after one of its soloists tested positive for the coronavirus. The iconic Moscow theater re-opened to the public for the first time since March on Sept. 6 and had staged two performances of “Don Carlos” so far.

Sept. 9

— Russia confirmed 5,218 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 1,041,007.

— Russia has launched Phase 3 trials of its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to determine the jab’s long-term safety and effectiveness, authorities said Wednesday. A group of prominent scientists and doctors has questioned the published results of the vaccine’s initial trials.

Sept. 8

— Russia confirmed 5,099 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 1,035,789.

Sept. 7

— Russia confirmed 5,185 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 1,030,690.

— Saudi King Salman and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the possible joint production of a Russian coronavirus vaccine, the Kremlin said.

Sept. 6

— Russia confirmed 5,195 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 1,025,505.

Sept. 5

— Russia confirmed 5,205 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 1,020,310.

— Russia recorded more than 30,000 excess deaths in July as the coronavirus pandemic continued to sweep across the country, new data from the country’s statistics service Rosstat has shown.

Sept. 4

— For the first time since Aug. 15, more than 5,000 people were infected with coronavirus in Russia on Friday (5,100) bringing the country’s official number of cases to 1,015,105.

— 121 people died overnight. 17,649 have died since the start of the pandemic.

— Russia has added Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and the Maldives to the list of countries it plans to restart flights with five months after closing its borders due to the coronavirus pandemic.

— Patients involved in early tests of a Russian coronavirus vaccine developed antibodies with “no serious adverse events”, according to research published in The Lancet, but experts said the trials were too small to prove safety and effectiveness.

Sept. 3

— Russia confirmed 4,995 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 1,009,995

— 114 people died overnight. 17,528 have died since the start of the pandemic.

Sept. 2

— Russia confirmed 4,952 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 1,005,000

— Elderly scientists who helped develop Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine have not reported adverse effects after being injected, the head of the research institute behind the inoculation told the state-run RIA Novosti news agency.

— Russia plans to begin the first mass deliveries of its coronavirus vaccine in September, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said .

— Greece and Poland have updated their coronavirus travel restrictions to allow Russian citizens to cross their borders for two-week periods as Russia’s virus caseload topped the one million milestone

Sept. 1

— Russia surpassed 1 million cases of Covid-19 nationwide on, making it the fourth country after the United States, Brazil and India to reach the milestone.

Aug. 31

— Russia confirmed 4,993 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 995,319.

— The head of a remote Siberian region has contracted the coronavirus a second time in what may be Russia’s first documented case of reinfection.

Aug. 30

— Russia confirmed 4,980 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 990,326.

Aug. 29

— Russia confirmed 4,941 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 985,346.

Aug. 28

— Russia confirmed 4,829 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 980,405.

Aug. 27

— Russia confirmed 4,711 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 975,576.

Aug. 26

— Russia confirmed 4,676 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 970,865.

Aug. 25

— Russia confirmed 4,696 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 966,189.

— Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has received the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the Znak.com news website reported , citing an unnamed source close to the mayor. Sobyanin’s press secretary neither confirmed nor denied the news.

Aug. 24

— Russia confirmed 4,744 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 961,493.

Aug. 23

Russia confirmed 4,852 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 956,749.

Aug. 22

— Russia confirmed 4,921 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 951,897.

Aug. 21

— Russia confirmed 4,870 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 946,976.

— Mexico will receive at least 2,000 doses of Russia’s candidate coronavirus vaccine as part of the injection’s Phase 3 clinical trials, Mexico’s foreign minister said .

Aug. 20

Russia confirmed 4,785 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 942,106.

Aug. 19

Russia confirmed 4,828 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 937,321.

Aug. 18

— Russia confirmed 4,748 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 932,493.

— Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak has the coronavirus, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said . He is at least the fifth Russian cabinet member to contract the virus.

Aug. 17

— Russia confirmed 4,892 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 927,745.

Aug. 16

— Russia confirmed 4,969 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 922,853.

Aug. 15

— Russia confirmed 5,061 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 917,884.

— Russia said that it has produced the first batch of its coronavirus vaccine, after President Vladimir Putin announced it had been first in the world to approve a vaccine.

Aug. 14

— Russia confirmed 5,065 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 912,823.

— Vietnam’s health ministry is looking to buy a bulk order of Russia’s coronavirus vaccine, state media said on Friday, despite global skepticism over its effectiveness and safety.

— More than half of Russian doctors aren’t ready to get the country’s highly touted coronavirus vaccine, according to an online survey of more than 3,000 healthcare professionals obtained by the RBC news website Friday.

Aug. 13

— Russia confirmed 5,102 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 907,758.

Aug. 12

— Russia confirmed 5,102 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 902,701.

— The Brazilian state of Parana signed a deal to test and produce Russia’s new coronavirus vaccine, though officials stressed they would have to be sure of its safety and effectiveness first.

Aug. 11

— Russia confirmed 4,945 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 897,599.

— Russia has registered the world’s first coronavirus vaccine early Tuesday, President Vladimir Putin announced amid widespread concerns about the rapidly developed vaccine’s safety.

— The vaccine’s registration certificate on the Health Ministry website notes that the vaccine, an injection solution called “Sputnik-V,” will enter civilian circulation on Jan. 1, 2021.

Aug. 10

— Russia confirmed 5,118 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 892,654.

— The Association of Clinical Trials Organizations (ACTO) industry body that represents organizations conducting multinational clinical trials in Russia urged for more tests before registering its coronavirus vaccine.

Aug. 9

— Russia confirmed 5,189 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 887,536.

Aug. 8

— Russia confirmed 5,212 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 882,347.

— Russia’s statistics agency Rosstat said 11,917 people with the coronavirus died in June, compared to an official death toll of 4,880 for the same period. Rosstat said Covid-19 was confirmed or believed to be the main cause of death in 7,037 cases, was a contributing factor in 1,399 cases, but had no influence on the patient’s death in another 3,481 cases.

Aug. 7

— Russia confirmed 5,241 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 877,135.

— Russia’s flagship airline Aeroflot has canceled flights to 87 international destinations for the rest of August due to the coronavirus situation. The list doesn’t include countries where Russia has already resumed or plans to resume flights: Britain, Turkey, Tanzania and Switzerland.

Aug. 6

— Russia confirmed 5,267 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 871,894.

Aug. 5

— Russia confirmed 5,204 new coronavirus infections Wednesday, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 866,627.

— Moscow city government employees and healthcare workers are being offered early access to Russia’s coronavirus vaccine as the country rushes to approve what it says is the world’s first Covid-19 vaccine, Bloomberg reported .

— Moscow’s theaters and concert halls will refuse entry to anyone with a temperature over 37 degrees Celsius or who shows symptoms of respiratory illness, the city’s culture department said .

Aug. 4

— Russia confirmed 5,159 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 861,423.

— The World Health Organization on Tuesday urged Russia to follow the established guidelines for producing safe and effective vaccines after Moscow announced plans to start swiftly producing COVID-19 jabs.

— Moscow authorities have issued 5,000-ruble fines ($68) to more than 40,000 people for not wearing a mask in the metro since the requirement was first introduced, a city transport official said .

— Russia has begun delivering shipments of its coronavirus treatment drug Avifavir to South Africa, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund said . It will soon begin delivering the drug to seven Latin American countries.

Aug. 3

— Russia confirmed 5,394 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 856,264.

— Russia said it aims to launch mass production of a coronavirus vaccine next month and turn out “several million” doses per month by next year.

Aug. 2

— Russia confirmed 5,427 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 850,870.

Aug. 1

— Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said the Russian capital has reached its “minimum” level of 650-700 new coronavirus cases per day. It won’t be possible for the numbers to go much lower as “millions of people move around the city,” he added.

July 31

— Russia confirmed 5,482 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 839,981. Over the past 24 hours 161 people have died, bringing the total toll to 13,963.

— Authorities in Moscow have issued sweeping fines for violating face mask and glove requirements in recent weeks as the city looks to enforce coronavirus safety rules, the state-run TASS news agency reported .

July 29

— The head of Russia’s sovereign wealth fund which is funding coronavirus vaccine research called Russia’s race to develop the world’s first coronavirus vaccine “a Sputnik moment,” comparing it to the Soviet Union’s 1957 launch of the world’s first satellite.

— Russia’s coronavirus vaccine could be administered to civilians as soon as Aug. 15, Interfax cited a source at the state-run Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology as saying. The source said the Health Ministry will likely register the vaccine, which is still undergoing clinical trials, between Aug. 10-12.

— President Vladimir Putin said the country’s coronavirus outbreak had stabilized but warned the situation remained difficult and could easily deteriorate.

July 28

— Russia confirmed 5,395 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 823,515.

— Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko said he was infected with an asymptomatic case of the coronavirus but has since recovered.

— The European Union won’t open its borders to Russian citizens until at least mid-August, the state-run TASS news agency reported Tuesday, citing a source in one of the EU member states’ delegations. The EU is revising its “white list” of permitted travelers every two weeks.

July 27

— Russia confirmed 5,635 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 818,120.

— Russian schools across the country will re-open for the new school year on Sept. 1, Education Minister Sergei Kravtsov told the state-run RIA Novosti news agency. “All [coronavirus safety] requirements will be taken into account in order to protect our children and teachers as much as possible,” he said.

July 26

— Russia confirmed 5,765 new coronavirus infections, taking the country’s official number of cases to 812,485.

July 25

— Russia confirmed 5,871 new coronavirus infections, taking the country’s official number of cases to 806,720.

July 24

— Russia confirmed 5,811 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 800,849.

— Russia plans to restart international flights to Britain, Turkey and Tanzania on Aug. 1 more than four months after closing its borders due to the coronavirus pandemic.

July 23

— Russia confirmed 5,848 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 795,038.

— Russia plans to administer its experimental coronavirus vaccine on healthcare professionals next month before its clinical trials are completed, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said .

— Russia will waive visa fees for foreigners when the country’s consulates and diplomatic missions reopen abroad, the Foreign Ministry has announced.

— Valentina Matviyenko, the head of Russia’s upper house of parliament, said current progress made it possible for the vaccine to enter mass production by the end of 2020. The vaccine’s creator Denis Logunov echoed her claim, telling Meduza that the Gamaleya institute expects to produce around 1 million shots per year by the end of 2020.

July 22

— Russia confirmed 5,862 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 789,190.

July 21

— Russia confirmed 5,842 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 783,328.

— The Russian military has said its experimental coronavirus vaccine which has not yet completed Phase II trials and is yet to begin Phase III is “ready.”

July 20

— Russia confirmed 5,940 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 777,486.

— Russia has come through the coronavirus pandemic with far fewer infections and deaths than many other European countries, President Vladimir Putin said while visiting Moscow-annexed Crimea.

— Members of Russia’s ruling elite have been given access to an experimental coronavirus vaccine as early as April, Bloomberg reported Monday, citing unnamed sources.

July 19

— Russia confirmed 6,109 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 771,546.

— The Russian Defense Ministry said Monday that it has completed the first clinical trials of a potential coronavirus vaccine on human volunteers. The trials showed that ” the volunteers had the necessary antibodies to coronavirus and the components of the vaccine are safe and well-tolerated by humans,” a lead military scientist told Interfax.

— British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said he was “absolutely confident” in allegations by the UK and its allies that Russia targeted labs conducting coronavirus research, branding the behavior “outrageous and reprehensible.”

July 18

— Russia confirmed 6,234 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 765,437.

July 17

— Russia confirmed 6,406 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 759,203.

— It would be impossible for Moscow, a city of more than 12 million, to hide the scale of its coronavirus outbreak because “we have a small town, we all live within a radius of 15 kilometers,” Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said . “Everyone knows each other; they can call a friend’s doctor, an ambulance station, a clinic; they can ask friends about who’s sick or not sick.”

July 16

— Russia confirmed 6,428 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 752,797.

— Russia plans to conduct Phase III trials of its experimental coronavirus vaccine in the Middle East as well as at home, the head of Russia’s sovereign fund told Reuters.

— The mayor of Russia’s Arctic city of Norilsk has accused regional authorities of dramatically underreporting coronavirus cases and ignoring the scale of its outbreak, the Tayga.info news website reported Thursday.

— Russia called off its annual “Immortal Regiment” commemoration of the nation’s World War II dead in which thousands carry photographs of relatives through the streets due to the coronavirus pandemic.

July 15

— Russia confirmed 6,422 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 746,369.

— The Russian Defense Ministry said it has developed a “safe” coronavirus vaccine following clinical trials on a group of volunteers.

— Starting July 16, Moscow will offer free coronavirus testing for all residents, deputy mayor Anastasia Rakova said .

— Belarus plans to re-open its border and resume transport connections with neighboring Russia within the next few days, Belarussian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said following talks with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. Belarus is one of the only countries which refused to impose a coronavirus lockdown.

July 14

— Russia confirmed 6,248 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 739,947.

— Russia and its international partners will produce than 200 million doses of coronavirus vaccine by the end of 2020, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has said .

July 13

— Russia confirmed 6,537 new coronavirus infections Monday, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 733,699.

— Russia will no longer require foreigners without coronavirus to self-isolate for 14 days after arrival as the country looks to begin reopening to international travelers in the midst of the pandemic, according to a decree published Monday.

— A medical university in Moscow says it has completed clinical trials of the world’s first coronavirus vaccine using human volunteers. Scientists said it could be distributed to patients as soon as next month.

— Turkish Airlines will resume flights between Turkey and six Russian cities starting Aug. 1, the airline said on its website. The airline will operate flights to Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Krasnodar, Sochi and Rostov-on-Don. Russian authorities haven’t yet confirmed the news.

July 12

— Russia confirmed 6,615 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 727,162.

July 11

— Russia confirmed 6,611 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 720,547.

July 10

— Russia confirmed 6,635 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 713,936.

— Russia will begin negotiations with other countries to restart international flights from July 15, deputy prime minister Tatiana Golikova said. Flights will be permitted to a specific list of countries where cases of the coronavirus do not exceed 40 per 100,000 people, where the average daily increase in new cases is no higher than 1%, and where both countries agree to resume air connections.

— In May, 12,452 people with Covid-19 died in Russia, Russia’s state statistics agency Rosstat confirmed Friday. The coronavirus was determined to be the main cause of death in 7,444 cases. Russia counts only the latter in its official coronavirus death toll, which stands at 11,017.

— Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced that wearing masks will no longer be required outdoors from July 13 as the number of new coronavirus cases has dwindled in the Russian capital in recent weeks.

— All beaches in Moscow will be closed due to the coronavirus, Russia’s consumer protection watchdog said . Locals had flocked to beaches along the Moscow River with the arrival of warmer weather.

— The Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg will re-open to visitors on July 15.

July 9

— Russians shouldn’t expect a return to their normal pre-coronavirus lives before February 2021, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said .

— Russia confirmed 6,509 new coronavirus infections Thursday, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 707,301.

July 8

— Russia confirmed 6,562 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 700,792.

— Migrant workers were almost twice as likely as Russians to lose their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic, new research has found.

July 7

— Russia confirmed 6,368 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 694,230.

— Around half of Russia’s doctors believe that official statistics undercount the number of coronavirus cases in the country while one in 10 say the numbers are too high, the Vedomosti business newspaper reported.

July 6

— Russia confirmed 6,611 new coronavirus infections bringing the country’s official number of cases to 687,862.

— It is unclear when EU countries will reopen their borders to Russian tourists, President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with the head of Russia’s flagship airline Aeroflot.

July 5

— Russia confirmed 6,736 new coronavirus infections bringing the country’s official number of cases to 681,251.

— A Moscow election official infected with the coronavirus administered votes during Russia’s weeklong plebiscite on constitutional changes, the Dozhd television channel reported .

July 4

— Russia confirmed 6,632 new coronavirus infections bringing the country’s official number of cases to 674,515.

July 3

— Russia confirmed 6,718 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 667,883.

July 2

— Russia confirmed 6,760 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 661,165.

— Former Kazakh president Nursultan Nazarbayev has recovered from the coronavirus two weeks after testing positive, his spokesman said .

July 1

— Russia confirmed 6,556 new coronavirus infections Wednesday, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 654,405.

— Russia is not among the 15 countries whose citizens can enter the European Union when it re-opens its borders Wednesday due to Russia’s coronavirus response. Russia could be added later to the EU’s list of “safe countries,” which the bloc will update every two weeks based on the safety situation in each state.

— Russia held a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms despite the coronavirus. The amendments, which were overwhelmingly approved, would allow President Vladimir Putin to extend his rule until 2036 by resetting his term limits.

June 30

— Russia confirmed 6,693 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 647,849.

— Russian businessman Oleg Tinkov has recovered from the coronavirus, he wrote on his Instagram on Tuesday. He said he had contracted the virus three months ago while being treated for leukemia in Berlin.

— The republic of Chechnya has canceled its two-week quarantine requirement for individuals entering the region, its head Ramzan Kadyrov said at a meeting as quoted by Interfax. People entering the region will still be required to present negative coronavirus test results or to take a test at the border.

June 29

— Russia confirmed 6,719 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 641,156.

— Russia’s coronavirus lockdown measures, combined with residents’ compliance with these restrictions, have helped prevent about 80,000 deaths from the virus, a study by Moscow’s Higher School of Economics said .

— Russia’s movie theaters will reopen on July 15, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said at a meeting with Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. The country’s cinemas had closed in late March due to the coronavirus.

— A second wave of coronavirus could hit major cities in European Russia as soon as two weeks from now, Mikhail Shchelkanov, who heads the Far Eastern Federal University’s school of biomedicine, told Ura.ru . The virus could also hit Russia’s Far Eastern port city of Vladivostok through Chinese citizens returning home from other countries.

— Vladimir Lenin’s tomb on Red Square will reopen to the public on July 1, the Federal Security Service said.

June 28

— Russia confirmed 6,791 new coronavirus infections Sunday, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 634,437.

— President Vladimir Putin gets tested for the coronavirus “every three to four days,” he told the state Rossia 1 broadcaster in an interview that aired Sunday. All of the tests have come back negative, he added.

June 27

— Russia confirmed 6,852 new coronavirus infections Saturday, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 627,646.

June 26

— Russia confirmed 6,800 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 620,794.

— About 20% of Moscow residents have coronavirus immunity, deputy mayor Anastasia Rakova said , citing a new study.

— Moscow isn’t ready to fully re-open its tourism sector, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said .

— Russia will ease its ban on foreigners imposed due to the coronavirus to allow foreign specialists to enter the country, a government decree says . Specialists who meet the government’s requirements will be allowed a single entry into the country.

June 25

— Russia confirmed 7,113 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 613,994.

June 24

— Russia confirmed 7,176 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 606,881.

— Russia’s flagship carrier Aeroflot has been secretly flying passengers abroad for nearly a month despite state-mandated grounded flights due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Vedomosti business daily reported .

— Russia held its landmark Victory Day parade on Red Square after it was postponed from May 9 due to the coronavirus. Despite the pandemic, thousands of military personnel took part in the parade, which marks the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over the Nazis in World War II.

— Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Zheenbekov pulled out of attending the Victory Day parade in person after two members of his delegation tested positive for Covid-19 upon arriving in Moscow.

— The European Union is considering barring Russian travelers from entering when it reopens its borders next week, The New York Times reported .

June 23

— Russia confirmed 7,425 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 599,075.

— Starting Tuesday, Moscow’s indoor dining, fitness clubs, swimming pools and public sports and recreation facilities will reopen after being closed for months due to the coronavirus.

— Russia’s state statistics agency published higher coronavirus death figures for April than previously reported because it receives more complete data than the national coronavirus crisis center, its chief has said .

— More than one-quarter of Russians know at least one person among their friends, family or aquaintances who has contracted the coronavirus, the RBC news website reported , citing research from Moscow’s Higher School of Economics.

— The Buddhist leader, or Supreme Lama, of the republic of Tyva, a remote region of Russia in southern Siberia, has died of coronavirus, the head of the region said .

June 22

— Russia confirmed 7,600 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 592,280.

— Most Russian regions will be able to start accepting tourists from other parts of the country starting July 1, Rostourism spokesperson Zarina Doguzova said .

— St. Petersburg has surpassed Moscow as having the country’s highest coronavirus mortality for the first time since the pandemic began. Twenty-nine people have died from coronavirus in St. Petersburg over the past 24 hours compared to 20 people in Moscow.

June 21

— Russia confirmed 7,728 new coronavirus infections Saturday, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 584,680.

June 20

— Russia confirmed 7,889 new coronavirus infections Saturday, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 576,952.

June 19

— Russia confirmed 7,972 new coronavirus infections Friday, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 569,063.

— Russia has canceled its high-profile Asia-focused economic forum in the Far East, organizers said, as the coronavirus epidemic was far from over in the country.

— Wedding registrations and ceremonies will resume in Moscow starting June 23, Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova said , with sanitary and social distancing requirements still in place.

June 18

— Russia confirmed 7,790 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 561,091.

— Four hundred and eighty-nine doctors in Russia have died from the coronavirus, the head of Russia’s health watchdog said , or 6% of the country’s official death toll. The agency later backtracked, with its press service saying that the figure was “not official” and was based on “data circulating on the internet.”

— Nursultan Nazarbayev, the former president of close Russian ally and former Soviet republic Kazakhstan, has been diagnosed with coronavirus, his spokesperson said .

— Mikhail Ignatyev, the ousted head of the republic of Chuvashia who sued President Vladimir Putin last month over what he said was wrongful dismissal, has died from the coronavirus, Interfax reported , citing a source in the region’s administration. He had reportedly been hospitalized in St. Petersburg with pneumonia in both lungs in critical condition.

— The Russian military has started testing a coronavirus vaccine on 18 volunteers, the Defense Ministry said . On Wednesday, the Health Ministry said its coronavirus vaccine trials had begun with two groups of 38 volunteers.

June 17

— Russia confirmed 7,843 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 553,301.

— A special disinfection tunnel has been installed at President Vladimir Putin’s residence outside Moscow to protect him from the coronavirus, the state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported .

— Russian World War II veterans who attend next Wednesday’s Victory Day parade on Red Square won’t be required to wear masks, the head of Russia’s consumer protection watchdog said . Attendees will be spaced apart and all surfaces will be disinfected, Anna Popova said.

— The veterans are self-isolating outside Moscow in order to protect President Vladimir Putin from the coronavirus.

— As of Wednesday, 20 cities had canceled or delayed their Victory Day parades due to the coronavirus.

— The Krasnodar region in southern Russia will begin easing restrictions on tourists starting June 21, including canceling a required two-week quarantine period for arriving tourists.

June 16

— Russia confirmed 8,248 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 545,458.

— A 103-year-old coronavirus patient in St. Petersburg has recovered from the illness, the hospital where she was treated said . Valentina Martynovna is now at home with family and “feeling well,” the hospital said.

June 15

— Russia confirmed 8,246 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 537,210.

— Russia’s second-largest city St. Petersburg had the highest coronavirus mortality rate among all Russian cities in the month of April, according to a new analysis of official data.

— Russian officials have urged hotels to ban unmarried couples from checking in as a way to preventing the spread of coronavirus.

— President Vladimir Putin has extended the period in which foreign nationals whose Russian visas expired after March 15 can stay in the country. Foreigners already in Russia will now have their visas automatically extended through Sept. 15.

— Three more Russian cities, Penza, Chelyabinsk and Yakutsk, have canceled plans to hold Victory Day parades on June 24 due to the coronavirus, the Kommersant business daily reported . At least 10 other cities had canceled or postponed the parade last week.

— French President Emmanuel Macron didn’t receive an invitation to Russia’s rescheduled Victory Day parade on June 24 and will not attend as a result, a representative of the Elysee Palace told the state-run RIA Novosti news agency. He was one of the world leaders expected to attend the landmark May 9 military parade on Red Square before it was postponed due to the coronavirus.

June 14

— Russia confirmed 8,835 new coronavirus infections Sunday, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 528,964.

June 13

— Russia confirmed 8,836 new coronavirus infections Saturday, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 528,964.

— Russia more than doubled its official coronavirus death toll for April to 2,712 after changing how it classifies fatalities.

June 12

— President Vladimir Putin on Friday made his first public appearance after weeks of coronavirus lockdown, saying at a ceremony to mark the Russia Day public holiday that an “absolute majority” of Russians back his controversial plan to change the Constitution.

— Russian officials handing over a ballistic missile submarine to the Northern Fleet on Friday did not wear masks or practice social distancing, despite the ceremony taking place in the city with the highest number of coronavirus cases in the northern Arkhangelsk region.

June 11

— Russia confirmed 8,779 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 502,436.

— The first batch of Avifavir, the drug Russia approved to treat coronavirus patients, has been delivered to some Russian hospitals.

— At least 10 Russian cities have further postponed a landmark military parade meant to mark the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory in World War II because of coronavirus fears, the Znak.com news website reported .

— The head of the World Health Organization’s emergencies program has questioned Russia’s low coronavirus death rate, saying it is “unusual that the number of deaths relative to the number of confirmed cases is very low.”

— The Kremlin doesn’t view Russia’s coronavirus mortality data as unusual and Rospotrebnadzor is ready to explain its numbers to the WHO, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said .

— Discrepancies in Russia’s coronavirus mortality data are caused by the fact that Moscow authorities haven’t sent the city’s final numbers to the federal headquarters, the RBC news website reported .

— Russian Railways will resume regular service of its Sapsan high-speed trains between Moscow and St. Petersburg starting June 24.

— More than 17% of Moscow residents have coronavirus antibodies, deputy mayor Anastasia Rakova said .

— Russia’s second-largest city of St. Petersburg has a shortage of hospital beds for coronavirus patients, the Fontanka news website reported as patients decried poor conditions at a hastily built temporary hospital.

June 10

— Russia confirmed 8,404 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 493,657.

— Almost 60% more people in Moscow have died in May than the city’s average toll for the past three years, the city health department said as questions continue to swirl around Russia’s low coronavirus death figures.

— Russia’s low coronavirus death toll is the result of the country’s “effective” healthcare system, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told CNN. “Have you ever thought about the possibility of Russia’s health care system being more effective?” he said.

— It will take about two months for Moscow to completely exit its coronavirus lockdown, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said .

June 9

— Moscow ended its self-isolation orders — including its digital pass system and schedule system for taking walks outside — Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said . The city has also released a schedule of which restrictions will be lifted over the next few weeks.

— Russia confirmed 8,595 new coronavirus infections Tuesday, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 485,253.

— The city of Murmansk in Russia’s Arctic has opened a new coronavirus field hospital two weeks after breaking ground on construction.

June 8

— Russia confirmed 8,985 new coronavirus infections Monday, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 476,658.

— Russia will begin re-opening its borders to foreign nationals, starting with foreigners who need to come to Russia for medical treatment or to take care of their relatives, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said .

— Russia’s tourism sector is ready to begin gradually re-opening, Mishustin said at a video meeting with his deputies.

— Russia plans to resume international air travel on July 15 as it eyes a gradual return to normal life amid the coronavirus pandemic, the RBC news website and state-run TASS news agency reported Sunday.

— Russian carrier S7 Airlines plans to resume all domestic flights in June, the company said in a statement Monday.

June 7

— Russia confirmed 8,984 new coronavirus infections Sunday, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 467,673.

June 6

— Russia confirmed 8,855 new coronavirus infections Saturday, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 458,689.

June 5

— Russia confirmed 8,726 new coronavirus infections Friday, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 449,834.

June 4

— R ussia confirmed 8,831 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 441,108.

— Russia plans to start clinical testing of a coronavirus vaccine on paid volunteers from the general public from next week, the director of the institute in charge of the study told The Moscow Times.

— A U.S. military plane carrying 150 donated ventilators to help coronavirus patients landed in Moscow in the second such delivery to Russia, the U.S. embassy said.

— President Vladimir Putin has ordered the military to set up a field hospital in the Zabaikalsky region he described as the latest coronavirus hotspot as Russia’s outbreak continues to shift outside Moscow.

— Russia’s second-largest city St. Petersburg recorded almost 30% more deaths in May 2020 compared to its average May total over the past decade, official data said .

June 3

— Russia confirmed 8,536 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 432,277.

— One patient has died following a fire at St. Petersburg’s Botkin infectious diseases hospital, which is being used to treat coronavirus patients, the state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported .

— Russian hospitals will be able to resume planned medical procedures, according to a decree signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. Hospitals which were converted to treat coronavirus patients may also return to their normal work depending on the coronavirus situation in their region.

June 2

— Russia confirmed 8,863 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 423,741.

— The Russian military will march asymptomatic troops and those who have developed immunity to coronavirus at its landmark parade marking the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory in World War II later this month, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said .

— Russia’s movie theaters could re-open as early as mid-July, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said during a government meeting, pointing to the stabilizing coronavirus situation. Theaters and concert halls will start re-opening in the fall, he added.

— Russia’s military said it has recruited dozens of volunteers among its ranks for two-month clinical trials of a coronavirus vaccine set to begin Wednesday.

— Russian scientists are developing a coronavirus treatment involving ultraviolet light brought inside the body, a potentially dangerous method that has been promoted by U.S. President Donald Trump.

— Temporary hospitals erected in Moscow to treat coronavirus patients will remain in operation for at least a year, deputy mayor Anastasia Rakova told state-run television. Five temporary hospitals have been constructed across the city with a total of 10,000 beds, she said.

June 1

— Russia confirmed 9,035 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 414,878.

— Russia will begin rolling out its first approved drug in the fight against coronavirus which it describes as “a game changer” starting next week, Reuters reported , citing the country’s sovereign wealth fund.

— Russia’s public vote on a set of constitutional amendments that would allow President Vladimir Putin to stay in power through 2036 will take place on July 1, Putin said at a meeting with officials.

— A coronavirus patient who fell from a fifth-floor window at a Moscow hospital on Saturday was a police lieutenant colonel and a senior forensics expert in the Interior Ministry, the RBC news website reported, citing an unnamed Interior Ministry source. The woman survived the fall and is now in intensive care, RBC reported.

— Nikol Pashinyan, the prime minister of Armenia, has contracted the coronavirus, he announced .

May 31

— Russia confirmed 9,268 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 405,843.

May 30

— Russia confirmed 8,952 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 396,575.

May 29

— Russia confirmed 8,572 new coronavirus infections Friday, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 387,623.

— Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has ordered to lift some of Moscow’s coronavirus restrictions starting June 1. All non-food shops and some service sector businesses will be able to re-open, he said. The city will also test lifting restrictions on walks outside using a schedule system for apartment buildings and all parks except for Zaryadye Park will re-open.

— Moscow health authorities have more than doubled the city’s April death count from coronavirus or related cases as questions continue to surround Russia’s comparatively low mortality rate.

— Russian authorities said Thursday that a small number of spectators would be allowed at stadiums when the country’s Premier League restarts its suspended season next month.

— Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin added the media sector to the list of industries that qualify for government support during the coronavirus pandemic, entitling publishers and news outlets to tax payment deferrals, interest-free loans for paying employee salaries and more.

May 28

— Russia confirmed 8,371 new coronavirus infections Thursday, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 379,051.

— Russia is reissuing invitations to international leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron to attend a massive military parade in Moscow on June 24, a Foreign Ministry official said.

— Moscow’s coronavirus restrictions will be in place until a vaccine is developed, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said .

— One in four Russians believe that the global coronavirus pandemic is made-up, according to a survey by Moscow’s Higher School of Economics (HSE) cited by the RBC news website.

May 27

— Russia confirmed 8,338 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 370,680.

— Russia will no longer include asymptomatic coronavirus patients in its daily count of new infections and deaths, the Health Ministry said .

— Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said he is “healthy,” even demonstrating that his arms don’t have IV marks, after rumors that he was hospitalized with possible coronavirus.

— Russia announced that the coronavirus pandemic has forced it to postpone two international summits, the BRICS and SCO summits, which were set for St. Petersburg in July.

— Russia’s consumer protection watchdog said the capital is ready to enter the first phases of lifting its coronavirus restrictions.

— The Russian military announced it had opened a field hospital in the North Caucasus region of Dagestan where authorities are struggling to contain a coronavirus outbreak.

May 26

— Russia confirmed 8,915 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 362,342.

— President Vladimir Putin has ordered the Russian military to hold its landmark parade marking the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory in World War II, which was originally scheduled for May 9, on June 24, pointing to what he said was a stabilization of the coronavirus in Russia.

— About 50% of Russians have abandoned their vacation plans due to the coronavirus, the ROMIR research agency said . The previous day, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that Russians should avoid traveling abroad this summer.

— Russia’s Health Ministry said that 101 Russian medics have died from the coronavirus. According to an unofficial tally kept by Russian and Belarussian doctors, 305 medics have died from the virus.

May 25

— Russia confirmed 8,946 new coronavirus infections Monday, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 353,427.

— President Vladimir Putin has signed a law allowing Russians to vote by mail or online in a move supporters say will prevent the spread of the coronavirus and opponents claim will open the door to manipulation.

— Putin congratulated Muslims across Russia on the Eid al-Fitr holiday,

LINK ORIGINAL: The Moscow Times

Entornointeligente.com