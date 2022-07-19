Cornwall scored a double in Rangers’ 3-1 win

Entornointeligente.com /

The pair of J’eleisha Alexan­der and Jalia Mar­tin scored two goals each as To­ba­go Chi­ca trounced Jew­els FC 4-0 to main­tain their 100 per­cent win­ning record in the To­ba­go Con­fer­ence of the re­vamped cash-in­fused As­cen­sion T&T Women’s League Foot­ball As­cen­sion Tour­na­ment on Sun­day.

Alexan­der opened the scor­ing at the Ply­mouth Recre­ation Ground, Ply­mouth in the 20th minute and Mar­tin made it 2-0 four min­utes lat­er for a com­fort­able half-time ad­van­tage.

Mar­tin was first to com­plete her dou­ble in the 64th minute while Alexan­der did like­wise in the 84th minute to se­cure their third win from as many match­es in the three-team ta­ble for a max­i­mum of nine points and three match­es left to play.

With the loss, Jew­els FC re­mained sec­ond with three points from as many match­es, while cel­lar-placed Black Pan­thers are with­out a point.

In the four-club North­ern Con­fer­ence, Queen’s Park Crick­et Club romped to a 6-1 vic­to­ry over Diego Mar­tin Cen­tral at Pat­na/Riv­er Es­tate Ground, Pat­na, Diego Mar­tin for their sec­ond win in three match­es.

Lead­ing the way for the Parkites was Jes­si­ca Har­ri­g­an with two goals while Ash­lee Alon­zo, Brit­tany Ma­habir, Jew­el Black­well, and Orielle Mar­tin chipped in with one each for the win­ners who led 3-0 at the half-time in­ter­val while Diego Mar­tin Cen­tral got a lone sec­ond-half item from Ak­i­lah Craw­ford.

The vic­to­ry im­proved QPCC women to six points from three match­es at the top of the four-club ta­ble, three points ahead of Diego Mar­tin Cen­tral and De­fence Force, who have one and two match­es in hand, while North Coast is with­out a point af­ter two match­es.

In the South/Cen­tral Con­fer­ence, front-run­ners, Club San­do leap-frogged St Au­gus­tine FC to the top spot af­ter a 1-0 win in their top-of-the-ta­ble clash cour­tesy of a strike from Kay­la Tay­lor at the Man­nie Ramjohn Sta­di­um Train­ing Field, Mara­bel­la.

The win lift­ed Club San­do to sev­en points from three match­es, one more than St Au­gus­tine while UTT Pa­tri­ots (one point), and Kamil­l­lionare FC (with­out a point), saw their match at UTT Ground, San Fer­nan­do post­poned.

And, in the lone East­ern Con­fer­ence Ter­minix LA Rangers got a dou­ble from Afiya Corn­wall in Rangers’ 3-1 win whipped Trinci­ty Na­tion­als 3-1 at the Ed­die Hart Sa­van­nah, Tu­na­puna.

At the end of the four con­fer­ences’ re­spec­tive two rounds of round-robin match­es, the top two clubs from each con­fer­ence will ad­vance to the na­tion­al quar­ter­fi­nal play­offs, then to the semi­fi­nals and fi­nal.

The win­ners of the tour­na­ment will pock­et $20,000 while the sec­ond-place fin­ish­er gets $15,000 and the third spot, $10,000. (NS)

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

