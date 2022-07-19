Cornwall scored a double in Rangers’ 3-1 win

The pair of J’eleisha Alexander and Jalia Martin scored two goals each as Tobago Chica trounced Jewels FC 4-0 to maintain their 100 percent winning record in the Tobago Conference of the revamped cash-infused Ascension T&T Women’s League Football Ascension Tournament on Sunday.
Alexander opened the scoring at the Plymouth Recreation Ground, Plymouth in the 20th minute and Martin made it 2-0 four minutes later for a comfortable half-time advantage.
Martin was first to complete her double in the 64th minute while Alexander did likewise in the 84th minute to secure their third win from as many matches in the three-team table for a maximum of nine points and three matches left to play.
With the loss, Jewels FC remained second with three points from as many matches, while cellar-placed Black Panthers are without a point.
In the four-club Northern Conference, Queen’s Park Cricket Club romped to a 6-1 victory over Diego Martin Central at Patna/River Estate Ground, Patna, Diego Martin for their second win in three matches.
Leading the way for the Parkites was Jessica Harrigan with two goals while Ashlee Alonzo, Brittany Mahabir, Jewel Blackwell, and Orielle Martin chipped in with one each for the winners who led 3-0 at the half-time interval while Diego Martin Central got a lone second-half item from Akilah Crawford.
The victory improved QPCC women to six points from three matches at the top of the four-club table, three points ahead of Diego Martin Central and Defence Force, who have one and two matches in hand, while North Coast is without a point after two matches.
In the South/Central Conference, front-runners, Club Sando leap-frogged St Augustine FC to the top spot after a 1-0 win in their top-of-the-table clash courtesy of a strike from Kayla Taylor at the Mannie Ramjohn Stadium Training Field, Marabella.
The win lifted Club Sando to seven points from three matches, one more than St Augustine while UTT Patriots (one point), and Kamilllionare FC (without a point), saw their match at UTT Ground, San Fernando postponed.
And, in the lone Eastern Conference Terminix LA Rangers got a double from Afiya Cornwall in Rangers’ 3-1 win whipped Trincity Nationals 3-1 at the Eddie Hart Savannah, Tunapuna.
At the end of the four conferences’ respective two rounds of round-robin matches, the top two clubs from each conference will advance to the national quarterfinal playoffs, then to the semifinals and final.
The winners of the tournament will pocket $20,000 while the second-place finisher gets $15,000 and the third spot, $10,000. (NS)
