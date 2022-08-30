Corinth villagers traumatised after freak storm

Entornointeligente.com /

Corinth Set­tle­ment vil­lagers, whose homes were dam­aged by gusty winds on Sun­day evening, are wor­ried about how they will find mon­ey to fix their roofs.

At the break of dawn yes­ter­day, the vil­lagers came to­geth­er to sal­vage what­ev­er ma­te­r­i­al they could find. To­geth­er, they nailed down loose gal­va­nize and picked up de­bris.

Pieces of board and gal­va­nize hung from Lennox Ramd­hanie’s house. Two-thirds of his roof blew off and the down­stairs por­tion of his house, which is oc­cu­pied by renters, was wa­ter­logged.

Ramd­hanie’s elec­tri­cal sup­ply re­mained dis­con­nect­ed and he said he may have to rewire his house.

Say­ing he did not know where he would get help, Ramd­hanie, who is hand­i­capped, called on the pub­lic to as­sist.

«I drink two beers and that was how I sleep last night. To­day, we just wait­ing to see what help will come,» Ramd­hanie said.

Mean­while, his neigh­bour Mey­wah Son­ny, of Pharoah Street, said they slept on the floor be­cause their beds were wet.

«Right now, we are wor­ried be­cause the cost of ma­te­r­i­al is too high. A foot of gal­va­nize is $30. Peo­ple can­not af­ford to fix back their hous­es. This is a poor area so if we could get some ma­te­ri­als, we will be grate­ful,» he said.

De­scrib­ing the dis­as­ter, Son­ny said: «This was like a twister, a spin­ning fog. The trees were bend­ing in the back, we could do noth­ing be­cause of the winds. We were scared.»

He added: «The gal­va­nize was beat­ing up and my moth­er was scream­ing in­side. It was a re­al dif­fer­ent kind of ex­pe­ri­ence. The boards fly out and the lou­vres crack up.»

Son­ny said when the winds start­ed they were wor­ried that the gal­va­nize would hit ve­hi­cles that were parked on the street.

«My moth­er was bawl­ing and scream­ing in­side,» he added.

Bas­daye Son­ny said all their beds were wet.

«We had to sleep on the floor last night. It was fright­en­ing. I thought we were dead. My daugh­ter run out­side. The com­put­er on the desk al­so got wet. We had flood­ing on the floor as well,» she said.

Bas­daye said she was still shaky but was try­ing to cope. She said they all need­ed as­sis­tance to fix back the roofs.

Ricky De­onar­ine, who lives next door, said he used bricks to hold down his roof.

The Dis­as­ter Man­age­ment Unit of the Princes Town Re­gion­al Cor­po­ra­tion has been no­ti­fied and re­turned to the area yes­ter­day to take fur­ther de­tails of dam­age to prop­er­ties. Cedar Hill/Corinth coun­cil­lor Shawn Prem­c­hand told Guardian Me­dia that he will try to as­sist the res­i­dents with ap­ply­ing for gov­ern­ment grants.

Any­one want­i­ng to as­sist Ramd­hanie and Son­ny­lal with build­ing ma­te­ri­als can call 324-1373.

