Corinth villagers traumatised after freak storm

Corinth Settlement villagers, whose homes were damaged by gusty winds on Sunday evening, are worried about how they will find money to fix their roofs.
At the break of dawn yesterday, the villagers came together to salvage whatever material they could find. Together, they nailed down loose galvanize and picked up debris.
Pieces of board and galvanize hung from Lennox Ramdhanie’s house. Two-thirds of his roof blew off and the downstairs portion of his house, which is occupied by renters, was waterlogged.
Ramdhanie’s electrical supply remained disconnected and he said he may have to rewire his house.
Saying he did not know where he would get help, Ramdhanie, who is handicapped, called on the public to assist.
«I drink two beers and that was how I sleep last night. Today, we just waiting to see what help will come,» Ramdhanie said.
Meanwhile, his neighbour Meywah Sonny, of Pharoah Street, said they slept on the floor because their beds were wet.
«Right now, we are worried because the cost of material is too high. A foot of galvanize is $30. People cannot afford to fix back their houses. This is a poor area so if we could get some materials, we will be grateful,» he said.
Describing the disaster, Sonny said: «This was like a twister, a spinning fog. The trees were bending in the back, we could do nothing because of the winds. We were scared.»
He added: «The galvanize was beating up and my mother was screaming inside. It was a real different kind of experience. The boards fly out and the louvres crack up.»
Sonny said when the winds started they were worried that the galvanize would hit vehicles that were parked on the street.
«My mother was bawling and screaming inside,» he added.
Basdaye Sonny said all their beds were wet.
«We had to sleep on the floor last night. It was frightening. I thought we were dead. My daughter run outside. The computer on the desk also got wet. We had flooding on the floor as well,» she said.
Basdaye said she was still shaky but was trying to cope. She said they all needed assistance to fix back the roofs.
Ricky Deonarine, who lives next door, said he used bricks to hold down his roof.
The Disaster Management Unit of the Princes Town Regional Corporation has been notified and returned to the area yesterday to take further details of damage to properties. Cedar Hill/Corinth councillor Shawn Premchand told Guardian Media that he will try to assist the residents with applying for government grants.
Anyone wanting to assist Ramdhanie and Sonnylal with building materials can call 324-1373.
