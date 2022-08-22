Cops – Suspect ate fast food, ice-cream after allegedly killing 7 year-old girl

A female suspect in police custody in connection with the death of seven-year-old McKenzie Hope Rechier told investigators that she had soup, a KFC meal and ice cream mere hours after reportedly strangling the child.
The 25-year-old woman, who is a relative of the child, remained in police custody yesterday as investigations continue into the case.
Police officers said as they questioned the woman, she revealed that after leaving the Palo Seco house, where the little girl’s body lay on a mattress, she had soup, a meal purchased from KFC and ice cream as she waited to see the Imam at a Claxton Bay masjid. She reportedly confessed to killing the child.
Meanwhile, Imam Yasin said he did all he could after the 25-year-old woman confessed to him that she strangled the seven-year-old to death on Friday.
Speaking outside his masjid in Pranz Garden, Claxton Bay, yesterday, Yasin did not want to add to the public discussion about the child’s death. He said he did his part and gave police investigators all the information.
He had just finished an interview with investigators from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations(HBI), Region Three when Guardian Media met with him on Sunday.
«Anyone who comes here for help, we help them once it is within our means and once it is nothing illegal. A lot of people come for help with different things. It is over 20 years that we have been helping people. We are not rich people, but we help. When we can’t help, we pass it on, as we did in this case. The creator has his hands over the situation,» Yasin said.
After allegedly strangling McKenzie to death at her Number 7 Road, Palo Seco home, police said the suspect called a friend from La Brea to take her to the grocery. She left home around 4 pm and asked the friend to take her to Claxton Bay to see Yasin, who assisted her several times over the years. They arrived at the under-construction masjid around 10.20 pm, where she also ate. Later, she allegedly confessed to Yasin that she strangled McKenzie, who became unresponsive. Yasin took the suspect back to the wooden and galvanised sheets 10×10 shack around 12.30 am Saturday, where he saw the child’s body covered with a curtain. Yasin contacted the police, and Santa Flora’s Cpl Aguillera and WPC Monsegue responded and confirmed seeing McKenzie lying on a dirty mattress, wearing her pyjamas. They observed a reddish mark on her neck and her face swollen.
A team of detectives from the HBI to the scene. Officers arrested the suspect, who remained in custody yesterday as investigators await the results of an autopsy at the Forensic Science Centre to aid their investigation.
