Cops – Suspect ate fast food, ice-cream after allegedly killing 7 year-old girl

A fe­male sus­pect in po­lice cus­tody in con­nec­tion with the death of sev­en-year-old McKen­zie Hope Rechi­er told in­ves­ti­ga­tors that she had soup, a KFC meal and ice cream mere hours af­ter re­port­ed­ly stran­gling the child.

The 25-year-old woman, who is a rel­a­tive of the child, re­mained in po­lice cus­tody yes­ter­day as in­ves­ti­ga­tions con­tin­ue in­to the case.

Po­lice of­fi­cers said as they ques­tioned the woman, she re­vealed that af­ter leav­ing the Pa­lo Seco house, where the lit­tle girl’s body lay on a mat­tress, she had soup, a meal pur­chased from KFC and ice cream as she wait­ed to see the Imam at a Clax­ton Bay masjid. She re­port­ed­ly con­fessed to killing the child.

Mean­while, Imam Yasin said he did all he could af­ter the 25-year-old woman con­fessed to him that she stran­gled the sev­en-year-old to death on Fri­day.

Speak­ing out­side his masjid in Pranz Gar­den, Clax­ton Bay, yes­ter­day, Yasin did not want to add to the pub­lic dis­cus­sion about the child’s death. He said he did his part and gave po­lice in­ves­ti­ga­tors all the in­for­ma­tion.

He had just fin­ished an in­ter­view with in­ves­ti­ga­tors from the Homi­cide Bu­reau of In­ves­ti­ga­tions(HBI), Re­gion Three when Guardian Me­dia met with him on Sun­day.

«Any­one who comes here for help, we help them once it is with­in our means and once it is noth­ing il­le­gal. A lot of peo­ple come for help with dif­fer­ent things. It is over 20 years that we have been help­ing peo­ple. We are not rich peo­ple, but we help. When we can’t help, we pass it on, as we did in this case. The cre­ator has his hands over the sit­u­a­tion,» Yasin said.

Af­ter al­leged­ly stran­gling McKen­zie to death at her Num­ber 7 Road, Pa­lo Seco home, po­lice said the sus­pect called a friend from La Brea to take her to the gro­cery. She left home around 4 pm and asked the friend to take her to Clax­ton Bay to see Yasin, who as­sist­ed her sev­er­al times over the years. They ar­rived at the un­der-con­struc­tion masjid around 10.20 pm, where she al­so ate. Lat­er, she al­leged­ly con­fessed to Yasin that she stran­gled McKen­zie, who be­came un­re­spon­sive. Yasin took the sus­pect back to the wood­en and gal­vanised sheets 10×10 shack around 12.30 am Sat­ur­day, where he saw the child’s body cov­ered with a cur­tain. Yasin con­tact­ed the po­lice, and San­ta Flo­ra’s Cpl Aguillera and WPC Mon­segue re­spond­ed and con­firmed see­ing McKen­zie ly­ing on a dirty mat­tress, wear­ing her py­ja­mas. They ob­served a red­dish mark on her neck and her face swollen.

A team of de­tec­tives from the HBI to the scene. Of­fi­cers ar­rest­ed the sus­pect, who re­mained in cus­tody yes­ter­day as in­ves­ti­ga­tors await the re­sults of an au­top­sy at the Foren­sic Sci­ence Cen­tre to aid their in­ves­ti­ga­tion.

