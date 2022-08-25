Cops stopped from wearing balaclava masks during roadblocks, searches

Police officers confronting members of the public at roadblocks and during searches will no longer be allowed to wear balaclava masks – masks which cover the entire head except for the eyes.
The announcement was made by Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police Wendell Williams at a news conference today.
The measure is in part meant to ensure that people carrying out police operations can be clearly identified as genuine police officers.
«What was decided today, any police unit, whether a single police officer or a patrol or party of officers carrying out a confrontation, as of today will not be using police balaclava, which is that covering that covers the head, mouth and nose with just the eyes out,» Williams said.
«We have found that in several instances the perpetrators were so covered,» he added.
He noted that in any case, balaclava masks do not afford much protection against the COVID-19 virus as opposed to other proper face masks.
He said another measure of identification will be that at least one officer in the search party will be in grey and blue.
«That will be maintained as we take steps to bring order back in a situation that is uncomfortable for us and I appreciate how uncomfortable it is for the public,» he said.
Williams said investigations into the use of police outfits by criminals have not yet determined that actual police uniforms were used.
Police are seeking to determine if those worn by the criminals were close or exact replicas.
