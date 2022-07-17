Cops shoot men,one fatally, at dance in St Ann after being hit by car

Entornointeligente.com /

One man is dead, another is in police custody and two policemen are nursing injuries after being hit by a car following a clash at a dance in St Ann on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Andre Cassel of Wood’s Town in St Ann.

It is reported that some time after 2 a.m. cops went to a dance in the community and were attempting to apprehend a man but he escaped capture.

He reportedly jumped into a car with another man and sped towards the lawmen, hitting two of them.

The cops reportedly opened fire, hitting the two men in the vehicle.

