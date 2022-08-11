Cops probe three more murders in North Trinidad

Entornointeligente.com /

PH taxi dri­ver Ras­san Richard­son was killed in Bel­mont on Tues­day night.

The vic­tim, of Leo­taud Road, Gon­za­les, was re­port­ed­ly dri­ving along Gloster Lodge Road around 8.20 pm when he was or­dered to stop near Lover’s Lane by a pas­sen­ger.

As Richard­son came to a stop, the pas­sen­ger, who was seat­ed in the back, shot Richard­son in the head be­fore get­ting out of the car and run­ning off.

Res­i­dents alert­ed po­lice and ven­tured out to find Richard­son slumped on the steer­ing wheel, while the car re­mained idling. He was pro­nounced dead at the scene.

And in a sep­a­rate shoot­ing at William Street, San Juan, around 10 pm, a man iden­ti­fied on­ly as Aidan was killed as he stood on the road.

It is un­clear what the mo­tive be­hind the killing was.

And around 1.25 am yes­ter­day, Ryan Gar­raway, of Maraj Trace, San­ta Cruz, was al­so shot dead af­ter be­ing called out­side by un­known sus­pects.

It is be­lieved that Gar­raway, who op­er­at­ed a mi­ni mart out of his house, thought the sus­pects were cus­tomers and emerged to speak with them, when he was shot sev­er­al times.

He died at the scene.

In­ves­ti­ga­tions are con­tin­u­ing in­to the three killings.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com