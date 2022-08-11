Cops probe three more murders in North Trinidad

PH taxi driver Rassan Richardson was killed in Belmont on Tuesday night.
The victim, of Leotaud Road, Gonzales, was reportedly driving along Gloster Lodge Road around 8.20 pm when he was ordered to stop near Lover’s Lane by a passenger.
As Richardson came to a stop, the passenger, who was seated in the back, shot Richardson in the head before getting out of the car and running off.
Residents alerted police and ventured out to find Richardson slumped on the steering wheel, while the car remained idling. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
And in a separate shooting at William Street, San Juan, around 10 pm, a man identified only as Aidan was killed as he stood on the road.
It is unclear what the motive behind the killing was.
And around 1.25 am yesterday, Ryan Garraway, of Maraj Trace, Santa Cruz, was also shot dead after being called outside by unknown suspects.
It is believed that Garraway, who operated a mini mart out of his house, thought the suspects were customers and emerged to speak with them, when he was shot several times.
He died at the scene.
Investigations are continuing into the three killings.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian