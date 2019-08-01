Cops probe killing of CEPEP worker

radhi[email protected]
Just two months after he got baptised and married the mother of his child, Carl Swamber was gunned down in cold blood outside his home.
He had gone to collect a tin of condensed milk from a friend and was about to walk back inside to prepare a meal when the killer pounced, firing three shots, one of which struck Swamber on his side.
The 62-year-old CEPEP worker fell to the ground while his mentally challenged wife Tekilar wailed. Their 10-year-old son Levi has been in a state of shock since the murder.
During an interview with Guardian Media, niece Simone Ottley said Tekilar has not been speaking since the murder. She said the entire family was very close-knit and were puzzled as to why Swamber was killed.
“They did not take anything from him. He was not robbed. They just killed him and left. The neighbours said they heard three loud explosions,” Ottley recalled.
She said Swamber and Tekilar had been together for over a decade and over the past three years their relationship improved.
Swamber loved his wife and never allowed her to cook or clean.
He would take her to the clinic and ensure that she took her medication. Their son attended school and Swamber made sure that the boy had all he needed. Ottley said Swamber loved to talk and if he has any issue with anyone he would have told his family.
She said Swamber was a jolly person who got married at the Mount Elvin London Baptist Church at Hindustan Road in 2016, just before he reached the age of 60.
An autopsy is scheduled to be done on Swamber’s body today. Police said they are yet to establish a motive for the shooting. Anyone with information on the murder can contact Crime Stoppers at 800 TIPS or call 482-GARY.
Swamber’s nephew shot
Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident Swamber’s nephew Atiba Jeremiah was shot six times at Taropdale Gardens yesterday.
In an interview with Guardian Media, Jeremiah’s mother said he had just parked his car around 2.20 am and was about to enter his house when the gunshots rang out.
He got shot on his head, groin, chest and hands. Six shots he picked up and he is in ICU now,” the distraught mother said. She denied that Jeremiah’s shooting was linked to Swamber’s murder.
“That has nothing to do with this. Envy is a hell of a thing,” she said. Police said they are yet to arrest anyone for the Taradale shooting.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian