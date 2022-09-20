Cops kill four bandits after shooting deaths of security guards

Entornointeligente.com /

All ban­dits in­volved in the shoot­ing of two se­cu­ri­ty guards in La Ro­maine have been shot dead.

Se­nior Supt Richard Smith, head of the South­ern Di­vi­sion said four of the ban­dits were killed by po­lice in­side a house at Pond Street La Ro­main dur­ing a shootout.

The two se­cu­ri­ty of­fi­cers were killed and one left crit­i­cal af­ter they man­aged to foil a rob­bery out­side Pen­ny­wise Su­per Cen­tre in La Ro­maine this af­ter­noon.

Po­lice say Jef­frey Pe­ters, a se­cu­ri­ty of­fi­cer with Al­lied Se­cu­ri­ty Ser­vices died af­ter be­ing shot.

An­oth­er of­fi­cer who was ward­ed in a crit­i­cal con­di­tion af­ter be­ing shot in the head.

Guardian Me­dia un­der­stands that Pe­ters and the oth­er se­cu­ri­ty guards went to pick up cash at Pen­ny­wise Su­per­centre, sit­u­at­ed at South Trunk Road, La Ro­maine when they were ac­cost­ed by armed gun­men, who opened fire, killing Pe­ters on the spot.

Smith said the ban­dits aban­doned their ini­tial get­away car along the M2 Ring Road and robbed a pass­ing mo­torist of his ve­hi­cle. That car was lat­er found aban­doned and po­lice were able to lo­cate the ban­dits who fled in­to a house at Pond Street.

