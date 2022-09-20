Cops kill four bandits after shooting deaths of security guards

All bandits involved in the shooting of two security guards in La Romaine have been shot dead.
Senior Supt Richard Smith, head of the Southern Division said four of the bandits were killed by police inside a house at Pond Street La Romain during a shootout.
The two security officers were killed and one left critical after they managed to foil a robbery outside Pennywise Super Centre in La Romaine this afternoon.
Police say Jeffrey Peters, a security officer with Allied Security Services died after being shot.
Another officer who was warded in a critical condition after being shot in the head.
Guardian Media understands that Peters and the other security guards went to pick up cash at Pennywise Supercentre, situated at South Trunk Road, La Romaine when they were accosted by armed gunmen, who opened fire, killing Peters on the spot.
Smith said the bandits abandoned their initial getaway car along the M2 Ring Road and robbed a passing motorist of his vehicle. That car was later found abandoned and police were able to locate the bandits who fled into a house at Pond Street.
