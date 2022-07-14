Cops detain suspect in fatal hit-and-run

Entornointeligente.com /

Po­lice in­ves­ti­gat­ing the fa­tal hit-and-run ac­ci­dent in­volv­ing Guardian Me­dia pho­tog­ra­ph­er An­tho­ny Har­ris have made a break­through, with the ar­rest of the own­er of a ve­hi­cle be­lieved to have been in­volved in the in­ci­dent.

This was con­firmed Wednes­day evening by T&T Po­lice Ser­vice Pub­lic In­for­ma­tion Of­fi­cer Sheri­dan Hill.

Guardian Me­dia un­der­stands that of­fi­cers ar­rest­ed the sus­pect yes­ter­day, af­ter their in­ves­ti­ga­tion led them in a cer­tain di­rec­tion. It is un­der­stood that of­fi­cers were able to iden­ti­fy the num­ber of the ve­hi­cle and the name own­er it was reg­is­tered to from the Li­cens­ing Au­thor­i­ty. Of­fi­cers were then able to track the sus­pect and the ve­hi­cle to Cen­tral Trinidad, where he was de­tained.

How­ev­er, of­fi­cers must now in­ter­ro­gate the sus­pect to as­cer­tain whether he was dri­ving the ve­hi­cle at the time of the in­ci­dent.

In­ves­ti­gat­ing of­fi­cers said the ve­hi­cle was al­so fresh­ly paint­ed and as such, it was sent to the Spe­cial Ev­i­dence Re­cov­ery Unit for test­ing.

Guardian Me­dia was re­li­ably in­formed that while of­fi­cers re­ceived new footage of the in­ci­dent, since the orig­i­nal CCTV footage was very poor, they were, in fact, able to use the tes­ti­mo­ny of eye­wit­ness­es to iden­ti­fy the ve­hi­cle num­ber and the sus­pect.

Har­ris, 60, was cy­cling around the Queen’s Park Sa­van­nah in Port-of-Spain on Sat­ur­day when the dri­ver of a white car ploughed in­to him and fled the scene. Har­ris died on Sun­day morn­ing at the Port-of-Spain Gen­er­al Hos­pi­tal.

Po­lice, fam­i­ly mem­bers and oth­er stake­hold­ers had ap­pealed to the dri­ver to give him­self up be­fore he was de­tained.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com