Cops detain suspect in fatal hit-and-run

Police investigating the fatal hit-and-run accident involving Guardian Media photographer Anthony Harris have made a breakthrough, with the arrest of the owner of a vehicle believed to have been involved in the incident.
This was confirmed Wednesday evening by T&T Police Service Public Information Officer Sheridan Hill.
Guardian Media understands that officers arrested the suspect yesterday, after their investigation led them in a certain direction. It is understood that officers were able to identify the number of the vehicle and the name owner it was registered to from the Licensing Authority. Officers were then able to track the suspect and the vehicle to Central Trinidad, where he was detained.
However, officers must now interrogate the suspect to ascertain whether he was driving the vehicle at the time of the incident.
Investigating officers said the vehicle was also freshly painted and as such, it was sent to the Special Evidence Recovery Unit for testing.
Guardian Media was reliably informed that while officers received new footage of the incident, since the original CCTV footage was very poor, they were, in fact, able to use the testimony of eyewitnesses to identify the vehicle number and the suspect.
Harris, 60, was cycling around the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port-of-Spain on Saturday when the driver of a white car ploughed into him and fled the scene. Harris died on Sunday morning at the Port-of-Spain General Hospital.
Police, family members and other stakeholders had appealed to the driver to give himself up before he was detained.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian