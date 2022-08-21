Cops crack down on illegal cigarettes, gambling machines and sub-standard electrical items

Entornointeligente.com /

The Po­lice Ser­vice is re­port­ing an­oth­er suc­cess­ful crack­down on il­le­gal goods, gam­bling and gam­bling ma­chines, fol­low­ing the ex­e­cu­tion of Op­er­a­tion Inch­brook , a ma­jor po­lice op­er­a­tion in col­lab­o­ra­tion with sev­er­al oth­er agen­cies, which was car­ried out in Ju­ly 2022.

The op­er­a­tion re­sult­ed in ar­rests, along with the seizure of il­lic­it goods, in­clud­ing il­lic­it to­bac­co prod­ucts, il­le­gal gam­bling ma­chines and sub­stan­dard elec­tri­cal items.

Com­mis­sion­er of Po­lice (Ag), Mc Don­ald Ja­cob, de­scribed Op­er­a­tion Inch­brook as a suc­cess­ful ex­am­ple of in­tel­li­gence-led, col­lab­o­ra­tive law en­force­ment.

«Crim­i­nal ac­tiv­i­ty does not oc­cur in si­los, but are all, in some way, in­ter­con­nect­ed, and any in­cur­sion made to stop or­ga­nized crime from flour­ish­ing and ex­pand­ing is a pos­i­tive step for­ward,» the Ag Po­lice Com­mis­sion­er said.

He added: «Il­le­gal and sub­stan­dard prod­ucts put cit­i­zens at risk, and il­le­gal gam­bling and gam­ing are chan­nels for mon­ey laun­der­ing and oth­er ne­far­i­ous ac­tiv­i­ties.»

A re­lease from the Po­lice Ser­vice re­ports that in Ju­ly 2022, search­es were con­duct­ed at sev­er­al restau­rants, bars, su­per­mar­kets and mi­ni marts across var­i­ous polic­ing di­vi­sions, which led to the ar­rest of two busi­ness­men and the seizure of the fol­low­ing:

● 81,320 il­lic­it to­bac­co items

● 552 elec­tri­cal items be­lieved to be sub­stan­dard

● TT$43,088 cur­ren­cy and a re­pro­grammed cash reg­is­ter from an il­le­gal Play Whe site

● 13 unau­tho­rized gam­bling ma­chines.

The TTPS says on Fri­day 22 Ju­ly 2022, charges of Sell­ing To­bac­co prod­ucts that are not pack­aged and la­belled in a man­ner that com­plies with the re­quire­ments of the To­bac­co Con­trol Act and Reg­u­la­tions , were laid vir­tu­al­ly, at the Port of Spain Mag­is­trates Court, against two busi­ness­men—MINGT­ING ZHENG and ED­MUND CHEE.

The TTPS re­lease says Op­er­a­tion Inch­brook was car­ried out by Mul­ti-Agency Task Force (MATF) per­son­nel, who were joined by of­fi­cials of the Trinidad and To­ba­go Fire Ser­vice, the Bu­reau of Stan­dards, the Min­istry of Health’s Chem­istry, Food and Drug Di­vi­sion, the Min­istry of Pub­lic Util­i­ties’ Gov­ern­ment Elec­tri­cal In­spec­torate Di­vi­sion, and the Oc­cu­pa­tion­al Safe­ty and Health Au­thor­i­ty and Agency.

