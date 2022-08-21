Cops crack down on illegal cigarettes, gambling machines and sub-standard electrical items

The Police Service is reporting another successful crackdown on illegal goods, gambling and gambling machines, following the execution of Operation Inchbrook , a major police operation in collaboration with several other agencies, which was carried out in July 2022.
The operation resulted in arrests, along with the seizure of illicit goods, including illicit tobacco products, illegal gambling machines and substandard electrical items.
Commissioner of Police (Ag), Mc Donald Jacob, described Operation Inchbrook as a successful example of intelligence-led, collaborative law enforcement.
«Criminal activity does not occur in silos, but are all, in some way, interconnected, and any incursion made to stop organized crime from flourishing and expanding is a positive step forward,» the Ag Police Commissioner said.
He added: «Illegal and substandard products put citizens at risk, and illegal gambling and gaming are channels for money laundering and other nefarious activities.»
A release from the Police Service reports that in July 2022, searches were conducted at several restaurants, bars, supermarkets and mini marts across various policing divisions, which led to the arrest of two businessmen and the seizure of the following:
● 81,320 illicit tobacco items
● 552 electrical items believed to be substandard
● TT$43,088 currency and a reprogrammed cash register from an illegal Play Whe site
● 13 unauthorized gambling machines.
The TTPS says on Friday 22 July 2022, charges of Selling Tobacco products that are not packaged and labelled in a manner that complies with the requirements of the Tobacco Control Act and Regulations , were laid virtually, at the Port of Spain Magistrates Court, against two businessmen—MINGTING ZHENG and EDMUND CHEE.
The TTPS release says Operation Inchbrook was carried out by Multi-Agency Task Force (MATF) personnel, who were joined by officials of the Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service, the Bureau of Standards, the Ministry of Health’s Chemistry, Food and Drug Division, the Ministry of Public Utilities’ Government Electrical Inspectorate Division, and the Occupational Safety and Health Authority and Agency.
