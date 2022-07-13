Cops confirm suspect in killing of Grande woman still on the run

Entornointeligente.com /

The main sus­pect in the killing of 53-year-old Tri­cia Badaloo is still on the run.

Af­ter she was hacked to death at her San­gre Grande home two weeks ago, how­ev­er, her fam­i­ly said they did not know that the sus­pect was even out of prison.

He al­so chopped Badaloo’s daugh­ter, Tay­lor Ben­son, dur­ing the bloody at­tack.

It’s al­leged by fam­i­ly mem­bers that the main sus­pect is known to them and was ac­tu­al­ly re­mand­ed in prison for at­tempt­ing a sim­i­lar act four years ago.

This was con­firmed by po­lice, who said the com­plainant, Ben­son, was not aware that the sus­pect was out on bail.

Guardian Me­dia un­der­stands that the sus­pect was re­leased since March.

Many peo­ple were con­fused about why the po­lice did not in­form rel­a­tives that the sus­pect had been re­leased. Nat­u­ral­ly, the sto­ry gen­er­at­ed a lot of con­ver­sa­tion on so­cial me­dia, as it con­tin­ued a re­cent trend of vi­o­lence against women.

«The au­thor­i­ties should have in­formed the fam­i­ly that the sus­pect was be­ing re­leased from prison,» Michelle Joseph said in a con­ver­sa­tion on Face­book.

«This is mad­ness what I just read here, es­pe­cial­ly know­ing the man was re­leased un­know­ing­ly to them,» Phoenix Mel added to the de­bate.

Oth­ers blamed a failed ju­di­cial sys­tem and point­ed fin­gers at the po­lice and the T&T Prison Ser­vice.

How­ev­er, head of the Gen­der-Based Vi­o­lence Unit Claire Guy-Al­leyne said they were not aware of Ben­son’s case. She point­ed out that the unit was es­tab­lished two years af­ter the at­tack­er was re­mand­ed in­to cus­tody.

Guy-Al­leyne di­rect­ed ques­tions to the Prison Ser­vice, but al­so con­tact­ed on the case, act­ing Com­mis­sion­er De­op­er­sad Ra­moutar said that’s not their re­spon­si­bil­i­ty.

«It is not in our re­mit, not our pro­to­col, our pro­ce­dure to in­form fam­i­lies if any in­mate served their sen­tences and were re­leased to the pub­lic,» he said last week.

He said the Prison Ser­vice re­leas­es over 20 in­mates dai­ly and they do not dwell in­to why some­one came in­to prison.

Nei­ther the TTPS nor Prison Ser­vice could con­firm if the sus­pect sent threat­en­ing mes­sages to the vic­tim while in prison.

But Ra­moutar said if any vic­tim was ex­pe­ri­enc­ing this, they could con­tact the Prison Ser­vice at 800-PRSN.

The po­lice said a check in their data­base showed there were no re­ports of threats lodged by the vic­tim.

