Cops confirm suspect in killing of Grande woman still on the run

The main suspect in the killing of 53-year-old Tricia Badaloo is still on the run.
After she was hacked to death at her Sangre Grande home two weeks ago, however, her family said they did not know that the suspect was even out of prison.
He also chopped Badaloo’s daughter, Taylor Benson, during the bloody attack.
It’s alleged by family members that the main suspect is known to them and was actually remanded in prison for attempting a similar act four years ago.
This was confirmed by police, who said the complainant, Benson, was not aware that the suspect was out on bail.
Guardian Media understands that the suspect was released since March.
Many people were confused about why the police did not inform relatives that the suspect had been released. Naturally, the story generated a lot of conversation on social media, as it continued a recent trend of violence against women.
«The authorities should have informed the family that the suspect was being released from prison,» Michelle Joseph said in a conversation on Facebook.
«This is madness what I just read here, especially knowing the man was released unknowingly to them,» Phoenix Mel added to the debate.
Others blamed a failed judicial system and pointed fingers at the police and the T&T Prison Service.
However, head of the Gender-Based Violence Unit Claire Guy-Alleyne said they were not aware of Benson’s case. She pointed out that the unit was established two years after the attacker was remanded into custody.
Guy-Alleyne directed questions to the Prison Service, but also contacted on the case, acting Commissioner Deopersad Ramoutar said that’s not their responsibility.
«It is not in our remit, not our protocol, our procedure to inform families if any inmate served their sentences and were released to the public,» he said last week.
He said the Prison Service releases over 20 inmates daily and they do not dwell into why someone came into prison.
Neither the TTPS nor Prison Service could confirm if the suspect sent threatening messages to the victim while in prison.
But Ramoutar said if any victim was experiencing this, they could contact the Prison Service at 800-PRSN.
The police said a check in their database showed there were no reports of threats lodged by the victim.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian