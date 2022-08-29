Cops arrest key suspects in Rio Claro home invasion, robberies

The Police Service is reporting the arrest of three suspects believed to be behind the recent spate of robberies and home invasions in Rio Claro.
In a release issued in the early hours of Monday morning, Commissioner (Ag) of Police, Mc Donald Jacob notes the breakthrough, stating that the TTPS moved quickly to deal with the recent spate of crimes in the area.
«The recent crimes seen in the Rio Claro district was a cause for concern,» the Ag Commissioner said in the statement. «Fleet management challenges which affected the Emergency Response Patrols (ERP) in the district were quickly rectified and resulted in a meaningful breakthrough into the crimes affecting the community.»
According to the Police Service statement, officers attached to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), in a combined effort with the Rio Claro Criminal Investigations Department (CID)/Task Force, conducted extensive enquiries, under the supervision of Snr Supt Khan.
The officers gathered intelligence and a plan was executed around 8:30 pm on Saturday 27 August 2022. During the operation, officers intercepted a silver Tiida motor vehicle with three occupants at Libertville, Rio Claro.
The officers searched the vehicle and discovered one Glock pistol with an extended magazine, containing seven rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition, as well as another pistol magazine in the vehicle.
The vehicle’s three occupants were arrested for being in possession of a firearm and ammunition— the driver, a 35-year-old man from Moruga; a 43-year-old man of Moruga; and a 24-year-old of Siparia and Enid Village, Rio Claro.
«Search warrants were executed at the homes of the three suspects where items of evidential value were found at the home of the driver of the vehicle, namely one generator, one mobile phone and jewellery,» the TTPS confirmed.
Enquiries are presently being conducted with the suspects in relation to recent robberies in the district.
