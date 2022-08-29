Cops arrest key suspects in Rio Claro home invasion, robberies

Entornointeligente.com /

The Po­lice Ser­vice is re­port­ing the ar­rest of three sus­pects be­lieved to be be­hind the re­cent spate of rob­beries and home in­va­sions in Rio Claro.

In a re­lease is­sued in the ear­ly hours of Mon­day morn­ing, Com­mis­sion­er (Ag) of Po­lice, Mc Don­ald Ja­cob notes the break­through, stat­ing that the TTPS moved quick­ly to deal with the re­cent spate of crimes in the area.

«The re­cent crimes seen in the Rio Claro dis­trict was a cause for con­cern,» the Ag Com­mis­sion­er said in the state­ment. «Fleet man­age­ment chal­lenges which af­fect­ed the Emer­gency Re­sponse Pa­trols (ERP) in the dis­trict were quick­ly rec­ti­fied and re­sult­ed in a mean­ing­ful break­through in­to the crimes af­fect­ing the com­mu­ni­ty.»

Ac­cord­ing to the Po­lice Ser­vice state­ment, of­fi­cers at­tached to the Spe­cial In­ves­ti­ga­tions Unit (SIU), in a com­bined ef­fort with the Rio Claro Crim­i­nal In­ves­ti­ga­tions De­part­ment (CID)/Task Force, con­duct­ed ex­ten­sive en­quiries, un­der the su­per­vi­sion of Snr Supt Khan.

The of­fi­cers gath­ered in­tel­li­gence and a plan was ex­e­cut­ed around 8:30 pm on Sat­ur­day 27 Au­gust 2022. Dur­ing the op­er­a­tion, of­fi­cers in­ter­cept­ed a sil­ver Ti­i­da mo­tor ve­hi­cle with three oc­cu­pants at Lib­ertville, Rio Claro.

The of­fi­cers searched the ve­hi­cle and dis­cov­ered one Glock pis­tol with an ex­tend­ed mag­a­zine, con­tain­ing sev­en rounds of nine-mil­lime­tre am­mu­ni­tion, as well as an­oth­er pis­tol mag­a­zine in the ve­hi­cle.

The ve­hi­cle’s three oc­cu­pants were ar­rest­ed for be­ing in pos­ses­sion of a firearm and am­mu­ni­tion— the dri­ver, a 35-year-old man from Moru­ga; a 43-year-old man of Moru­ga; and a 24-year-old of Siparia and Enid Vil­lage, Rio Claro.

«Search war­rants were ex­e­cut­ed at the homes of the three sus­pects where items of ev­i­den­tial val­ue were found at the home of the dri­ver of the ve­hi­cle, name­ly one gen­er­a­tor, one mo­bile phone and jew­ellery,» the TTPS con­firmed.

En­quiries are present­ly be­ing con­duct­ed with the sus­pects in re­la­tion to re­cent rob­beries in the dis­trict.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

