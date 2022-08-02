Copper vandalism must stop

TSTT reported on Sunday that copper and cable thieves had cut and stolen fibre optic and copper cables, with over $1 million in damage to the company’s underground infrastructure, disrupting the company’s mobile, internet, fixed line and cable service to thousands of customers across the country.
Acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob stated, via a voice message sent out by TSTT, that the T&T Police Service viewed the occurrence «as a serious infringement on the communication apparatus of this country.»
The fact is that the cable and copper thieves have been on a rampage. The Prime Minister himself recognised the severity of the problem facing the country when he told the media on July 6: «As a matter of national security, I have asked the Attorney General to consider whether we should not from here on in, and for some significant period of time, prevent the marketing of used metals in Trinidad and Tobago.»
But almost a month later, the country is yet to hear whether the AG has made any inroads in the effort to stop these thieves from striking at the country’s infrastructure.
Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzalves struck the right note when he described what was happening as «madness.» These thieves have struck WASA, TSTT and Petrotrin and have even stolen manholes installed by the Ministry of Works and Transport.
The fact that they continue to operate with impunity suggests they fear no one, although from January to July, over 300 people have been charged for copper theft.
Under Section 69 (1) of the Telecommunications Act, a person who maliciously damages, removes, or destroys telecommunications infrastructure is liable to a maximum fine of $250,000 and imprisonment of five years.
Scrap Iron Dealers’ Association president Allan Ferguson, who has begged the Government not to shut down the industry – claiming it will put thousands of people on the breadline – must realise those who are committing these acts are putting the country’s infrastructure in jeopardy and inconveniencing thousands daily.
It is time the Government moves quickly to bring what is certainly a lucrative trade for those involved to a halt. Those benefitting from the sale of the stolen copper and scrap iron may not even be those who are caught stealing the material, since it seems there are larger forces behind the activity.
Either way, the authorities must get to the root of those behind this booming industry. It cannot be that something more serious happens before severe action is taken.
The most recent incident crippling TSTT’s infrastructure must be a wake-up call.
The Prime Minister owes it to citizens to keep his word and if this latest incident is not enough to prompt action, we don’t know what will.
These thieves and those behind them must be stopped, even if it means shutting down the industry pending a deeper investigation.
Remember, Dr Rowley, you said: «Manhole cover, it doesn’t matter if you fall in the hole and break your neck, or kill your wife, or kill your child, they are selling that, they cutting the cables, now they cutting the water lines.»
Well, they are cutting fibre optic and copper cables. So, do we have to wait for an incident of a more severe magnitude for action?
