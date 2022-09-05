4 septiembre, 2022
Mundo

Cop shot in St Elizabeth and service weapon stolen, manhunt on for attackers

30 segundos ago
A police manhunt is on for gunmen who shot and injured a policeman in St Elizabeth and stole his service weapon on Saturday night.

The injured cop was released from hospital today following last night’s shooting.

It is reported that around 9 p.m. two men armed with guns entered a supermarket in Santa Cruz and held up employees and shoppers.

The policeman, who is assigned to the parish’s Quick Response Team, was also a customer in the store.

The gunmen reportedly opened fire on the policeman, injuring him.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

