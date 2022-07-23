Cop in $100k bribery-murder saga willing to return to Jamaica, claims innocence

Entornointeligente.com /

The third policeman being sought in the murder of 49-year-old tiler in Red Hills, St Andrew over an alleged bribery deal gone bad, wants to return to Jamaica to assist the investigations.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) reported this week that two cops were in custody, and a third fled Jamaica.

Queen’s Counsel Peter Champagnie confirmed Friday that he is representing the policeman who is stationed at the Constant Spring Police Station in St Andrew.

Champagnie said he has written to the relevant investigative bodies informing them that he has been retained to represent the policeman.

The cop is willing to return to Jamaica to assist with the investigation, the lawyer said.

