Photo taken on Nov. 10, 2020 shows the light projections on the National Carillon in Canberra, Australia. The National Carillon is illuminated with a series of indigenous artworks and designs from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists from Nov. 8 to 15. (Photo by Liu Changchang/Xinhua)

