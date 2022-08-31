Cooper appointed men’s U-17 head coach

Entornointeligente.com /

Shawn Coop­er is the new head coach of the nati­nal men’s Un­der-17 team.

This was con­firmed by the T&T Foot­ball As­so­ci­a­tion in a re­lease late Fri­day.

Coop­er took up the post with im­me­di­ate ef­fect as his first or­der of busi­ness was over­see­ing the open­ing day of screen­ing yes­ter­day at the Ato Boldon Sta­di­um Train­ing field in Cou­va.

He will con­tin­ue to over­see the screen­ing process and will pre­pare the team be­fore head­ing in­to the Con­ca­caf U-17 Men’s Cham­pi­onship in Guatemala in Feb­ru­ary.

The re­main­der of the U-17 team’s tech­ni­cal staff will be an­nounced in due course ac­cord­ing t the re­lease.

Coop­er held the po­si­tion as U-17 head coach in 2011 and 2013, tak­ing T&T to the quar­ter-fi­nal stage of the Con­ca­caf Cham­pi­onship, one vic­to­ry away from qual­i­fi­ca­tion for the FI­FA U-17 Men’s World Cup on both oc­ca­sions.

T&T will be in prepa­ra­tion for the Con­ca­caf Men’s Un­der 17 Cham­pi­onship (CU17C) which takes place Feb­ru­ary 11-26, 2023, in Guatemala City and An­tigua Guatemala, Guatemala.

The 2023 CU17C will be­gin with a 16-team group stage played be­tween the top ranked par­tic­i­pat­ing na­tions (ac­cord­ing to Con­ca­caf’s Men’s U-17 rank­ing). These na­tions are: Bar­ba­dos, Cana­da, Cos­ta Ri­ca, Cu­ba, Cu­ra­cao, El Sal­vador, Guade­loupe, Guatemala, Haiti, Hon­duras, Ja­maica, Mex­i­co, Pana­ma, Suri­name, USA and T&T.

Af­ter round robin play, the best three teams in each group will ad­vance to the knock­out stage, where they will be joined by the four group win­ners from the Qual­i­fiers

The knock­out stage play will in­clude a round of 16, fol­lowed by quar­ter­fi­nals, semi­fi­nals, and fi­nal. All knock­out stage match­es will be played in a sin­gle match elim­i­na­tion for­mat and the semi­fi­nal­ists (four teams) will qual­i­fy for the FI­FA U-17 World Cup Pe­ru 2023.

De­tails re­gard­ing the of­fi­cial draw will be con­firmed at a lat­er date.

