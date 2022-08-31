Cooper appointed men’s U-17 head coach

Shawn Cooper is the new head coach of the natinal men’s Under-17 team.
This was confirmed by the T&T Football Association in a release late Friday.
Cooper took up the post with immediate effect as his first order of business was overseeing the opening day of screening yesterday at the Ato Boldon Stadium Training field in Couva.
He will continue to oversee the screening process and will prepare the team before heading into the Concacaf U-17 Men’s Championship in Guatemala in February.
The remainder of the U-17 team’s technical staff will be announced in due course according t the release.
Cooper held the position as U-17 head coach in 2011 and 2013, taking T&T to the quarter-final stage of the Concacaf Championship, one victory away from qualification for the FIFA U-17 Men’s World Cup on both occasions.
T&T will be in preparation for the Concacaf Men’s Under 17 Championship (CU17C) which takes place February 11-26, 2023, in Guatemala City and Antigua Guatemala, Guatemala.
The 2023 CU17C will begin with a 16-team group stage played between the top ranked participating nations (according to Concacaf’s Men’s U-17 ranking). These nations are: Barbados, Canada, Costa Rica, Cuba, Curacao, El Salvador, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Panama, Suriname, USA and T&T.
After round robin play, the best three teams in each group will advance to the knockout stage, where they will be joined by the four group winners from the Qualifiers
The knockout stage play will include a round of 16, followed by quarterfinals, semifinals, and final. All knockout stage matches will be played in a single match elimination format and the semifinalists (four teams) will qualify for the FIFA U-17 World Cup Peru 2023.
Details regarding the official draw will be confirmed at a later date.
