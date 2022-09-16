Convicted Sniper Lee Boyd Malvo Denied Parole In Virginia

Entornointeligente.com /

The US state of Virginia has denied parole to convicted sniper killer Jamaican Lee Boyd Malvo, ruling that he is still a risk to the community two decades after he and his partner terrorised the Washington, D.C., region with a series of random shootings. Malvo was 17 when he and John Allen Muhammad shot and killed 10 people and wounded three others over a three-week span in October 2002. Multiple other victims were shot and killed across the country in the prior months as the duo made their way to the nation’s capital region from Washington state. Malvo was convicted of capital murder in Virginia and sentenced to life in prison without parole. But a series of Supreme Court rulings and a change in Virginia law gave Malvo the opportunity to seek parole after serving nearly 20 years in custody. Malvo’s accomplice, John Allen Muhammad, was executed in Virginia in 2009. Malvo, now 37, was sentenced to life without parole for the three Virginia killings. Last month, Maryland’s highest court ruled that he must be re-sentenced for his crimes there.

