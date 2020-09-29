Convicted man appeals sentence for sex attack

Entornointeligente.com /

Derek Achong

A 38-year-old man, who was sen­tenced to a lit­tle over 11 years in prison for rap­ing a 14-year-old girl over a decade ago, has ap­pealed his con­vic­tion.

Pre­sent­ing sub­mis­sions be­fore Ap­pel­late Judges Al­ice Yorke-Soo Hon, Mark Mo­hammed, and Maria Wil­son dur­ing a vir­tu­al hear­ing, yes­ter­day, Pe­ter An­drew Davis’ lawyer Der­rick Red­man claimed the judge who presided over his case sev­er­al er­rors, which led to his con­vic­tion.

Red­man claimed that the judge failed to con­sid­er that it would have been dif­fi­cult to pro­vide an al­i­bi as pros­e­cu­tors charged his client with com­mit­ting the of­fence on an un­known date over al­most three weeks in May 2006.

He al­so ques­tioned the judge’s di­rec­tion on the is­sue of con­sent as he not­ed that she gave vary­ing ac­counts of what had tran­spired.

“She said stop be­cause it was hurt­ing not stop be­cause she did not want to do it,” he said.

He al­so not­ed that the judge im­prop­er­ly placed em­pha­sis on the vic­tim’s age when at the time the age of the con­sent was 14 as op­posed to 18 now.

In his sub­mis­sions, spe­cial pros­e­cu­tor Tra­vers Sinanan said that there was is­sue with the judge’s han­dling of the case es­pe­cial­ly on the is­sue of con­sent.

“The key word is stop and stop means stop,” Sinanan said.

Af­ter hear­ing the sub­mis­sions, the pan­el re­served judg­ment to a date to be set.

Ac­cord­ing to the ev­i­dence in the case, the in­ci­dent took place in May 2006, as the vic­tim was walk­ing near her home to meet her cousin by an ar­cade.

Davis, who was 24-years-old at the time and knew the girl and her fam­i­ly for sev­er­al years, stopped his ve­hi­cle and of­fer to take her for a dri­ve.

When the vic­tim re­fused, he of­fered to drop her to the ar­cade.

How­ev­er, when she got in the car, he drove to a house in cen­tral Trinidad, where he raped her.

Af­ter the at­tack, Davis forced the teenag­er to have a show­er and then dropped her home.

The vic­tim even­tu­al­ly told her moth­er, who took her to the po­lice to make a re­port.

In pass­ing the sen­tence on Davis, for­mer High Court Judge and cur­rent Ap­pel­late Judge Gillian Lucky read from the vic­tim im­pact state­ment.

In the har­row­ing state­ment, the girl said she was still trau­ma­tised by the in­ci­dent.

“Al­though I wear a smile on my face, it is fake. It has al­so af­fect­ed my moth­er. She does not say any­thing but I know it does. It made me feel it was my fault,” she said, as she claimed that she at­tempt­ed sui­cide twice.

She al­so plead­ed with the court to pass a stiff sen­tence.

“I want the court to send a mes­sage to men who prey on young as­pir­ing girls. I hope God has mer­cy on Pe­ter but I be­lieve he should suf­fer for the way he tricked and forced me,” she said.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

