'Controversies' and 'snags' hold up release of CXC results in SVG

Entornointeligente.com /

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent, CMC – St. Vincent and the Grenadines is yet to hear how its students performed in this year’s Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) because of some «controversies» and «little snags», a government minister has disclosed.

Speaking on the ruling Unity Labour Party’s radio station Wednesday night as he gave an update on schools in his constituency after the new academic year started two days prior, Minister of Health St. Clair ‘Jimmy’ Prince said the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) «still has to rectify some things so people have to wait a little while».

«There are some controversies, some little snags that they have to work out before they are able to give a final result here,» he said.

«I expect that the children, of course, would do well,» added Prince, who was Minister of Education from 2015 to 2020.

«Despite all the trauma and the anxiety over the past few years, they still held their own, so far. It is not easy. We had a pandemic and in the middle of that, we had a very devastating eruption of La Soufriere . . . So we must congratulate the students, and the teachers and the parents for being so resilient.»

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com