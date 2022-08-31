Contracts have already been signed for the refurbishment of DSC buildings

Entornointeligente.com /

Contracts are said to have already been signed for the refurbishment of various buildings on the Dominica State College campus. That is according to the Facilities Management Consultant at the DSC, Mr. Dereck Guiste.

Mr. Guiste made this announcement at the Opening Ceremony of the Orientation Week of Activities, where he assured the freshmen students that his department is working to ensure that they have a great college experience.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/LN300822DSC.mp3 Facilities Management Consultant at the DSC, Mr. Dereck Guiste

