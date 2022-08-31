30 agosto, 2022
Mundo

Contracts have already been signed for the refurbishment of DSC buildings

24 segundos ago
contracts_have_already_been_signed_for_the_refurbishment_of_dsc_buildings.jpg
Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
Entornointeligente.com /

Contracts are said to have already been signed for the refurbishment of various buildings on the Dominica State College campus. That is according to the Facilities Management Consultant at the DSC, Mr. Dereck Guiste.

Mr. Guiste made this announcement at the Opening Ceremony of the Orientation Week of Activities, where he assured the freshmen students that his department is working to ensure that they have a great college experience.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/LN300822DSC.mp3 Facilities Management Consultant at the DSC, Mr. Dereck Guiste

LINK ORIGINAL: Dominica Vibes News

Entornointeligente.com

Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp

Smart Reputation
Smart Reputation

Smart Reputation

Smart Reputation