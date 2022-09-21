Contracts For Reggae Girlz Coaching Staff To Be Ready Soon

Entornointeligente.com /

A day after Radio Jamaica Sports reported delays in contract negotiations involving the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) and the Reggae Girlz coaching staff, the local governing body says deals will be in place soon. The contracts of the coaching staff expired the day after the CONCACAF Championships in July where the Reggae Girlz qualified for consecutive FIFA World Cup tournaments. In response to questions from Radio Jamaica Sports, JFF president Michael Ricketts gave an update on Tuesday.

Next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup will be held in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

Entornointeligente.com