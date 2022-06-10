Consumer Affairs resolves 124 cases, secures $3.8 million for aggrieved customers

Entornointeligente.com /

The Consumer Affairs Commission (CAC) resolved 124 cases of complaints in April and May, securing approximately $3.8 million in compensation on behalf of aggrieved consumers.

The disclosure was made by the entity’s chief executive officer, Dolsie Allen, during a JIS Think Tank today.

She noted that the number of cases settled represents approximately 25 per cent of the 499 complaints handled during the first two months of the 2022/23 financial year.

Eighty requests for advice were also received by the agency.

Complaints brought before the Commission include matters relating to the purchasing of electrical appliances, motor vehicles and furniture, among others.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com