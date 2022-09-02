Construction Worker Shot Dead In St. Thomas

Entornointeligente.com /

Detectives assigned to the St. Thomas Police are probing the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a construction worker in St. Thomas on Thursday evening. The deceased has been identified as 55-year -old Hopeton Robinson, of Catholic Lane, Yallahs, in the parish. It’s reported that the police were patrolling the Yallahs area about 7:45 p.m. when they were alerted to explosions in Catholic Lane. On their arrival, Mr. Robinson was seen lying face down on the ground in a pool of blood with multiple bullet wounds. It is reported that Mr. Robinson was taking a shower in an outside bathroom at his house when he was shot. It was further reported that three men were seen leaving the scene in a lane located at the back of the premises. They escaped on motorcycles. This brings to 31 the number of people killed in St. Thomas since the start of the year.

