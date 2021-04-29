 Construction of Baihetan hydropower station in SW China proceeds smoothly » EntornoInteligente
29 abril, 2021

Construction of Baihetan hydropower station in SW China proceeds smoothly

1 min ago
1 min read
Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp

Entornointeligente.com / Workers are busy at the construction site of the Baihetan hydropower station in southwest China, April 27, 2021. Construction of the Baihetan hydropower station in southwest China is proceeding smoothly. With a total of 16 homegrown million-kilowatt generating units, Baihetan hydropower station, located on the Jinsha River, the upper section of the Yangtze, straddling Yunnan and Sichuan provinces, is the second-largest in China after the Three Gorges Dam project in the central province of Hubei in terms of installed capacity. (Photo by Liang Zhiqiang/Xinhua)

   1 2 3 4 5 Next       1 2 3 4 5 Next   

LINK ORIGINAL: Xinhuanet

Entornointeligente.com

Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
URGENTE: Conoce aquí los Juguetes más vendidos de Amazon www.smart-reputation.com

Cafecito Informativo

Smart Reputation

Noticias de Boxeo

Boxeo Plus
Boxeo Plus
Repara tu reputación en Twitter con Smart Reputation
Repara tu reputación en Twitter con Smart Reputation

Adscoins

Smart Reputation

Smart Reputation
Smart Reputation