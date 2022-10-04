Constable Noel Maitland Slapped With New Charge

Entornointeligente.com /

Noel Maitland, the policeman accused of killing his girlfriend Donna-Lee Donaldson, has been hit with a new charge. Maitland was today charged with preventing the lawful burial of a corpse when he appeared before the Home Circuit Court. The policeman was charged with Ms Donaldson’s murder after investigators reported that they had collected forensic evidence in his apartment pointing to her death. Details of the days leading up to Mr. Maitland’s arrest were on Tuesday morning outlined during a bail hearing in the Home Circuit Court. The prosecutor while opposing bail told the court that Mr Maitland was captured on CCTV footage at a car wash along Lyndhurst Road, washing his bloody couch. The prosecutor also told the court that one of the residents at Chelsea Manor where the accused man was living has five CCTV cameras around his apartment. The resident says on July 13 around 7:00 p.m., he got a call from Constable Maitland who said he was concerned that the cameras may have recorded him walking by with a spliff. Maitland further expressed that the recording could jeaprodise his prospect of an impending promotion. He told the resident that he wanted the footage deleted. The following day he went to the neighbour’s apartment where he explained that someone who had been with him had gone missing. He asked to see the footage for July 12. Maitland was shown parts of the recording and told the neighbour that he would feel more comfortable if the footage was deleted. The neighbour refused his request. The police constable has been in custody since his arrest on July 27 in relation to the disappearance of 24-year-old Donna-Lee Donaldson.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

Entornointeligente.com