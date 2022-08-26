Consistency – West Indies’ greatest challenger

Over the last few years, many critics would have backed the West Indies to beat any international team that they come up against. Unfortunately, that is not the case today and the West Indies are no longer the force they once were in the shorter version of the game. I can undoubtedly understand the frustration of fans over the results within the last few months.
Indeed, it is a complicated situation to ask fans to be patient while this white ball team settles and grows to understand the formats of the game while, at the same time, gaining the necessary experience to compete at the international level. The lack of consistency seems to be the major problem.
For example, the team, in the T20 format, was able to take a game each against India and New Zealand but could not win anymore. Losing 4-1 to India showed the tremendous gap in the ability of the two teams. New Zealand won the first two games but the West Indies comfortably won the 3rd game so it begs the question: did the Kiwis relax or did the West Indies bring their all-round game to the fore? Nevertheless, the results are there for all to see.
Having now lost the ODI series to the Kiwis after winning the first game, it appears that the West Indies’ chances of qualifying directly for the 2023 ICC Men’s ODI World Cup is in jeopardy. West Indies are already in a situation where they have to play in the qualifying tournament to get into the 2022 T20 World Cup and it appears the same will happen for the ODI World Cup. The team was deducted two super league points for a slow over rate in the third ODI against New Zealand.
Before the start of the series, West Indies were in seventh place on the Super League table with 80 points and the one victory would take them to 90 points. Now, with the two-point deduction, it leaves them with 88 points and still in seventh place. The problem arises that only the top eight teams (actually that should be seven apart from hosts India) will qualify directly for the World Cup with a qualifying tournament determining the other participants.
When one looks at the table and Australia, South Africa and Sri Lanka are below the West Indies but each has 12, 11 and 6 fixtures respectively to complete, it is going to take a major miracle for the West Indies to qualify directly for the World Cup. In fact, the West Indies, for the first time, will have to qualify for entry into the shorter versions of World Cup tournaments.
Getting back to the fans, upon examination of the stats, frustrations are of course justified but one has to remember this West Indies team in both formats of the game are in a rebuilding stage; no team in the world, and I have articulated this before in writing and in commentary, can lose the amount of international stars that the West Indies have lost and perform with the same high intensity and get the results as before.
The loss of international players such as Kieron Pollard (also as captain), Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine, Lendl Simmons and the absence of Evin Lewis, Andre Russell and Darren Bravo simply means that more than half of your side has gone out in the space of one year. Not many international teams in any sport can survive those losses and remain at the top.
In addition, one must take into consideration the fact that the West Indies has an inexperienced captain in Nicholas Pooran who is learning the art of captaincy, not only tactically, but how he deals with the various individuals on his team. It is easy to suggest changing the captain and give it to someone who is more experienced but in the ODI setup, there is only Shai Hope and Jason Holder and in the T20 version, there is only Holder and perhaps Rovman Powell. Ultimately, there is very little choice.
The selectors seem to have settled on the majority of the squad for the formats. They appear to be giving one or two more individuals an opportunity to shine and I was glad to see Yannic Cariah giving an opportunity at the ODI format. He works extremely hard at his game and can be a useful utility player. In other words, if the West indies lose a couple quick wickets, including Shai Hope, he can be sent to steady the ship as he is technically quite correct. However, I would like to see him working more on his bowling as his leg-spin can be a useful asset to the team depending on the conditions.
In the recently concluded six home ODIs, it was clear that if you give the West Indies good batting conditions, as was the case at the Queen’s Park Oval and the final game at the Kensington Oval, the team is capable of getting to the 300 mark. But more importantly, the problem is that they do not possess the ammunition to contain the opposition batsmen for less than 300 runs.
We witnessed on two occasions when the West Indies scored 307 vs the Indians, they got home with two balls to spare and the Kiwis, chasing down 301, won with 17 balls to spare. Some may argue that the batsmen did not score enough. I, on the other hand, would like to suggest more work to be done on the West Indies bowlers to keep the pressure on the opposing batsmen and make run-scoring difficult for them. Quite simply put, the West Indies do not possess the experience at the white ball level at present to win matches consistently.
The West Indies white ball team has a long way to go to get up to the level of the bigger international countries. It will take a significant amount of hard work and individual sacrifice but it is not going to happen overnight. Fans have to be patient and hope the nucleus of the team gains the experience and the various nations around the Caribbean have to give them all the support needed for sustainable success in the future.
Editor’s note: The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of any organisation of which he is a stakeholder.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian