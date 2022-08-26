Consistency – West Indies’ greatest challenger

Entornointeligente.com /

Over the last few years, many crit­ics would have backed the West In­dies to beat any in­ter­na­tion­al team that they come up against. Un­for­tu­nate­ly, that is not the case to­day and the West In­dies are no longer the force they once were in the short­er ver­sion of the game. I can un­doubt­ed­ly un­der­stand the frus­tra­tion of fans over the re­sults with­in the last few months.

In­deed, it is a com­pli­cat­ed sit­u­a­tion to ask fans to be pa­tient while this white ball team set­tles and grows to un­der­stand the for­mats of the game while, at the same time, gain­ing the nec­es­sary ex­pe­ri­ence to com­pete at the in­ter­na­tion­al lev­el. The lack of con­sis­ten­cy seems to be the ma­jor prob­lem.

For ex­am­ple, the team, in the T20 for­mat, was able to take a game each against In­dia and New Zealand but could not win any­more. Los­ing 4-1 to In­dia showed the tremen­dous gap in the abil­i­ty of the two teams. New Zealand won the first two games but the West In­dies com­fort­ably won the 3rd game so it begs the ques­tion: did the Ki­wis re­lax or did the West In­dies bring their all-round game to the fore? Nev­er­the­less, the re­sults are there for all to see.

Hav­ing now lost the ODI se­ries to the Ki­wis af­ter win­ning the first game, it ap­pears that the West In­dies’ chances of qual­i­fy­ing di­rect­ly for the 2023 ICC Men’s ODI World Cup is in jeop­ardy. West In­dies are al­ready in a sit­u­a­tion where they have to play in the qual­i­fy­ing tour­na­ment to get in­to the 2022 T20 World Cup and it ap­pears the same will hap­pen for the ODI World Cup. The team was de­duct­ed two su­per league points for a slow over rate in the third ODI against New Zealand.

Be­fore the start of the se­ries, West In­dies were in sev­enth place on the Su­per League ta­ble with 80 points and the one vic­to­ry would take them to 90 points. Now, with the two-point de­duc­tion, it leaves them with 88 points and still in sev­enth place. The prob­lem aris­es that on­ly the top eight teams (ac­tu­al­ly that should be sev­en apart from hosts In­dia) will qual­i­fy di­rect­ly for the World Cup with a qual­i­fy­ing tour­na­ment de­ter­min­ing the oth­er par­tic­i­pants.

When one looks at the ta­ble and Aus­tralia, South Africa and Sri Lan­ka are be­low the West In­dies but each has 12, 11 and 6 fix­tures re­spec­tive­ly to com­plete, it is go­ing to take a ma­jor mir­a­cle for the West In­dies to qual­i­fy di­rect­ly for the World Cup. In fact, the West In­dies, for the first time, will have to qual­i­fy for en­try in­to the short­er ver­sions of World Cup tour­na­ments.

Get­ting back to the fans, up­on ex­am­i­na­tion of the stats, frus­tra­tions are of course jus­ti­fied but one has to re­mem­ber this West In­dies team in both for­mats of the game are in a re­build­ing stage; no team in the world, and I have ar­tic­u­lat­ed this be­fore in writ­ing and in com­men­tary, can lose the amount of in­ter­na­tion­al stars that the West In­dies have lost and per­form with the same high in­ten­si­ty and get the re­sults as be­fore.

The loss of in­ter­na­tion­al play­ers such as Kieron Pol­lard (al­so as cap­tain), Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bra­vo, Sunil Nar­ine, Lendl Sim­mons and the ab­sence of Evin Lewis, An­dre Rus­sell and Dar­ren Bra­vo sim­ply means that more than half of your side has gone out in the space of one year. Not many in­ter­na­tion­al teams in any sport can sur­vive those loss­es and re­main at the top.

In ad­di­tion, one must take in­to con­sid­er­a­tion the fact that the West In­dies has an in­ex­pe­ri­enced cap­tain in Nicholas Pooran who is learn­ing the art of cap­tain­cy, not on­ly tac­ti­cal­ly, but how he deals with the var­i­ous in­di­vid­u­als on his team. It is easy to sug­gest chang­ing the cap­tain and give it to some­one who is more ex­pe­ri­enced but in the ODI set­up, there is on­ly Shai Hope and Ja­son Hold­er and in the T20 ver­sion, there is on­ly Hold­er and per­haps Rov­man Pow­ell. Ul­ti­mate­ly, there is very lit­tle choice.

The se­lec­tors seem to have set­tled on the ma­jor­i­ty of the squad for the for­mats. They ap­pear to be giv­ing one or two more in­di­vid­u­als an op­por­tu­ni­ty to shine and I was glad to see Yan­nic Cari­ah giv­ing an op­por­tu­ni­ty at the ODI for­mat. He works ex­treme­ly hard at his game and can be a use­ful util­i­ty play­er. In oth­er words, if the West in­dies lose a cou­ple quick wick­ets, in­clud­ing Shai Hope, he can be sent to steady the ship as he is tech­ni­cal­ly quite cor­rect. How­ev­er, I would like to see him work­ing more on his bowl­ing as his leg-spin can be a use­ful as­set to the team de­pend­ing on the con­di­tions.

In the re­cent­ly con­clud­ed six home ODIs, it was clear that if you give the West In­dies good bat­ting con­di­tions, as was the case at the Queen’s Park Oval and the fi­nal game at the Kens­ing­ton Oval, the team is ca­pa­ble of get­ting to the 300 mark. But more im­por­tant­ly, the prob­lem is that they do not pos­sess the am­mu­ni­tion to con­tain the op­po­si­tion bats­men for less than 300 runs.

We wit­nessed on two oc­ca­sions when the West In­dies scored 307 vs the In­di­ans, they got home with two balls to spare and the Ki­wis, chas­ing down 301, won with 17 balls to spare. Some may ar­gue that the bats­men did not score enough. I, on the oth­er hand, would like to sug­gest more work to be done on the West In­dies bowlers to keep the pres­sure on the op­pos­ing bats­men and make run-scor­ing dif­fi­cult for them. Quite sim­ply put, the West In­dies do not pos­sess the ex­pe­ri­ence at the white ball lev­el at present to win match­es con­sis­tent­ly.

The West In­dies white ball team has a long way to go to get up to the lev­el of the big­ger in­ter­na­tion­al coun­tries. It will take a sig­nif­i­cant amount of hard work and in­di­vid­ual sac­ri­fice but it is not go­ing to hap­pen overnight. Fans have to be pa­tient and hope the nu­cle­us of the team gains the ex­pe­ri­ence and the var­i­ous na­tions around the Caribbean have to give them all the sup­port need­ed for sus­tain­able suc­cess in the fu­ture.

Ed­i­tor’s note: The views ex­pressed in this ar­ti­cle are sole­ly those of the au­thor and do not re­flect the views of any or­gan­i­sa­tion of which he is a stake­hold­er.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

