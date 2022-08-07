Confronting T&T’s colonial past

Joshua Seemungal
As a Cabinet-appointed committee prepares to review the placement of statues, monuments and signage across T&T, two local historians and a sociologist believe that well-thought-out public reflections and conversations should take place before and after any action is taken. They believed that the issue is highly complex and requires deep exploration to ensure potential outcomes are not reduced to superficial changes in street names and removal of monuments.
On August 31, T&T celebrates its diamond jubilee—60 years of independence. In anticipation of the anniversary, there are renewed calls from some activists to remove the surnames and monuments of colonial figures from public spaces. Aware of the calls, Cabinet appointed a committee on July 21 to review the placement of statues, monuments and signage by year’s end.
Chaired by Emerita Professor of History Bridget Brereton, the committee also includes Dr Eastlyn Kate McKenzie, former permanent secretary Zaida Rajnauth, UWI St Augustine Guild President Kobe Sandy and First People’s Chief Ricardo Bharath-Hernandez.
During Emancipation Day celebrations in Port-of-Spain last Monday, founder of the Caribbean Freedom Project Shabaka Kambon called on the government to remove the name and monuments of former governor Thomas Picton and other colonial figures.
Sociologist and part-time senior lecturer at UWI St Augustine Dr Tyehimba Salandy believed the work of activists like Shabaka Kambon, Cladius Fergus, Brinsley Samaroo and the Warao representatives has been very important. He said the importance of their work is not limited to their calls for the removal of colonial names and monuments but extends to highlighting the history of colonial personalities who occupied a romanticized place in the minds of many.
The sociologist said this is an opportunity to take the conversation about the role of colonialism in the national psyche further.
«This is not just about the removal of colonial names and monuments, but it is also about a society that has never come to terms with its colonial past and present. When you look at some of the major challenges facing us in Trinidad and Tobago today—the deep social inequalities, racism, ethnic hostilities, crime, the antagonistic top-down model of politics and the inability of our leaders to appreciate the perspectives of ordinary people—these issues are rooted in our colonial history, which we have not come to terms with in any serious way,» Dr Salandy said.
«Simply changing colonial names and removing colonial monuments is not going to have a magical impact on the psyche of people, because our psyches have been affected in layered and complex ways. The domination of Europeans has affected not just place names and monuments, but laws, institutions and governance, education, families, relationships, sexuality and religion. It has affected how diverse peoples see themselves and each other. All this has created psyches that value things for their proximity to whiteness and western culture and denigrate cultures and bodies that are non-European.»
Salandy, who called for widespread public dialogue on various aspects of T&T’s history, said while the government has set up a committee to address the issue, there has not been a serious movement, over the years, by either of the major political parties to use the state’s machinery to create a better understanding of our history and diversity. Instead, he claimed, they have used the state media to further their political agendas.
«Political leaders also have not been receptive to persons who have been trying to explain these issues for many years, so this move comes across as insincere, as lip service, as a way to pacify the demands of activists who are pointing out the need for fundamental change in the society,» he said.
«There are two options that I would be in favour of. One would be the total removal of colonial names and monuments. The second option would be to move colonial monuments to somewhere in the vicinity and reframe the narrative by giving the reason why it was moved, and a better history of the personalities, so that it can be a learning tool.»
As the country approaches its 60th anniversary of Independence, Salandy said T&T has a long way to go in overturning the internal infrastructures of coloniality that remain alive, including names and monuments glorifying European colonizers. He insisted that changing colonial names to local and indigenous names is not enough to develop the minds of citizens and to address post-Independence underdevelopment.
«It could be part of a process of a society coming to a better sense of itself, thus I am sceptical about the tendency to simplify the issues into simply one of colonial names and monuments, if they remove them, and who and what to replace such with. The wider issue is that the type of society that was created post-Independence has failed to address the issues that were set in motion during the colonial era. Post-independence leaders from Dr Williams to Dr Rowley have not moved with the urgency and understanding needed to transform the society,» Salandy lamented.
Element of danger in
removing colonial names
Senior lecturer at the University of West Indies St Augustine Campus Dr Jerome Teelucksingh said calls for the names and monuments of colonial figures to be removed from public spaces is controversial and the government and citizenry need to agree on the best method of changing the urban landscape.
Like Salandy, he hoped the conversation and corresponding action doesn’t stop at renaming public spaces.
«If I disagree with the calls, I will be labelled as a racist or as a supporter of racists. Removing physical reminders of colonialism and imperialism has occurred across the globe. Here in Trinidad and Tobago, the change in the names of streets, highways, buildings and parks could be interpreted as cosmetic efforts to establish a Caribbean identity. It would be wonderful if changing the street names also meant safer driving, an absence of potholes and no littering,» Teelucksingh said.
«The names certainly will have a negative impact on the psyche of Afro Trinidadians. However, we must remember that the public spaces are also being shared by descendants of the First Peoples and persons of Syrian, Chinese, Indian, Portuguese, and Jewish descent. How many street names are named in honour of the personalities of these ethnic groups? The removal of names reflects a fiercely contested space that is also linked to power relations in our society.»
Teelucksingh believes there is an element of danger in removing the names of all colonial figures from public spaces. He said if the country continues along that path, it could contribute to silencing the past and ensuring continued disappearance of the country’s history.
«Some of us admire, praise and worship Dr Eric Williams, as a father of the nation. Why did the father of the nation decide to leave these colonial names and statues?» he asked.
«Indeed it is vital to consistently examine the personalities of the British era, but we have to remember that there were other European powers that ruled both Tobago and Trinidad. If I champion the need to selectively preserve yet learn from our past, I would be ridiculed and my views misconstrued. We focus on the racists of the past. Let us never forget that there are modern-day racists who in 2022 ignore merit, qualification and experience in promotions and appointments.»
Teelucksingh, whose research interests include the history of Afro-Caribbean activists and intellectuals and Pan-Africanism, said the crucial question should be how changing a street name or removing a statue creates a more materially inclusive society.
«Could the removal of a street name lower the levels of poverty and unemployment, improve gender relations, eliminate racism or reduce illiteracy?» he asked.
«We have to carefully decide who will be the local and regional personalities to be honoured for the 60th anniversary. For instance, there would be a heated debate to determine if Machel Montano or VS Naipaul is a national hero. For the 60th anniversary, we certainly need some comprehensive nation-building projects. Our society does not appear to be mature and willing to develop the minds of all our citizens.»
The legacies of Picton
and Woodford
Historian and author Dr Gerard Besson said careful, fact-based considerations are critical in deciding to remove the name and monuments of Thomas Picton and other historical figures from public spaces.
«Now, when people want to politicize or bring racist twists or class twists to history, they forget about that. They forget that you cannot judge the past through the eyes of the present, and what they do for their purpose is that they use the present yardstick to come to conclusions about events or people from 200 years ago. That’s when they want to make a scene but for their own purpose,» he said.
«Some years ago, a fella by the name of Gustave Borde, a Trinidadian, wrote a history of Trinidad and one of the things he said was that it’s not by erasing history that you build unity.»
The Hummingbird Medal Gold recipient said despite what is being claimed by some, Thomas Picton was not a racist. He said Picton was a soldier who came to Trinidad and had to deal with a small, but very violent population.
According to Besson, at around that time there were around 6,000 to 7,000 African slaves; 800 to 1,000 whites; 1,000 to 1,500 free-coloured people. Most of the whites were French refugees, who were loyal to the French king and fled revolutions taking place in neighbouring islands like Martinique and Guadeloupe and moved to Trinidad through the Cedula of Population. The coloured people were Republicans who opposed the French Royal Monarchy.
«A lot of them were vagabonds. Some of them killed the relatives of people living next door to them in Port-of-Spain, like near Nelson Street. The coloured people—all of them had slaves. This is black people who owned other black people. Some of them living in the south, Naparima, had big estates, Concord Estate, Corinth Estate,» Besson said.
«It was just like today. Dead bodies were appearing in the papers and all over the place. What Picton did was that he enforced martial law, and Picton behaved in a very arbitrary manner and sentenced to public death a lot of people—white people, black people, and people from within his own regiment—and he did this until he brought some degree of law and order.»
Besson said in those days slaves were instead viewed as commodities by black, white and mixed people and were treated very badly, including being worked until they fell apart. He said if any former governor should be considered a racist, it should be Ralph Woodford who implemented systematic racism.
«The British had to change the laws that he instituted in Trinidad because of their racist manner. Woodford was racist was against the free black people, the negroes who were not slaves, who had owned slaves. Woodford was racist to them,» he said.
«These free black and mixed-race people came to Trinidad under the terms of the Spanish legal document called the Cedula of Population. Under that Spanish law, they were given the same protection and rights under the law as the white people in that they could inherit property, they could pass on the property, some of them could serve as officers in the militia. However, when Woodford came on the scene, he began to change the law that these people had been given these privileges under.»
Besson said it was not until around 1815 when a wealthy black Trinidadian from the south named Jean-Baptiste Phillip did a petition with other black and mixed-race people to get rid of Woodford that the former governor’s racist rule end.
«He took it to England. They agreed with him. They saw his point because Ralph Woodford had it in for these black people. What it (the petition) did was to free up these people from these racist laws that were draconian. It meant in the next five to ten years, when the 15,000 to 20,000 African slaves would become free, when they became emancipated, they would not be under those laws,» he said.
Thomas Picton, a distinguished Welsh officer of the British army, was appointed commandant and military governor of Trinidad in 1797 by Sir Ralph Abercromby, according to the Museum of Wales.
Picton directly profited from slave trade activities and was renowned for his «ruthless» treatment of slaves and others. In 1803, he faced trial in London for authorizing the torture of a free 14-year-old ‘mulatto’ girl accused of theft. Louisa Calderon was hung from a scaffold by her wrist for an hour, with her weight supported only by an upturned wooden peg.
According to the Welsh Museum, during the trial, Picton was investigated for decapitating, torturing and burning alive slaves accused of necromancy, witchcraft and sorcery. The former governor was convicted but the verdict was overturned. He died in combat in 1815 as the most senior officer at the Battle of Waterloo.
Last November, a portrait of Picton that had been on display for more than a century was removed from view at the National Museum in Cardiff in the wake of Black Lives Matter protests. Last Monday, the portrait was returned to display as part of an exhibition called «Reframing Picton.» It is surrounded by descriptions of Picton’s treatment of Trinidadians while he was governor.
Ralph Woodford was the longest-serving governor of Trinidad, serving from 1813 to 1828. According to the National Library and Information Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (NALIS) website: «When Woodford came here (POS) in 1813 the town was hardly touched since the fire of 1808. It can be said that he rebuilt it, tastefully, having his gardener plant ornamental trees in what is now Woodford Square, and along Marine Square, today’s Independence Square. He replaced the public institutions and brought in new ones, and was also responsible for the establishment of the two big churches – Trinity Church and the Church of the Immaculate Conception, both of which became cathedrals. On the other hand, Woodford had a very poor record on slavery and sided with the sugar planters against any move towards abolition.»
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian