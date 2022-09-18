Comrades desperate to see the PNP back in power pour into National Arena

Entornointeligente.com /

Hundreds of jubilant Comrades have poured onto the grounds of the National Arena in St Andrew for the 84th annual conference of the People’s National Party (PNP), although some have noted that t he numbers are not yet reflecting pre-pandemic levels.

It is the first in-person conference since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Seventy-three-year-old Godfrey White told The Gleaner that he is desperate to see the Mark Golding-led opposition party return to power, calling the Andrew Holness-led administration the purveyor of poverty.

«I cannot buy food under this yah government yah,» said the elderly man clad in an orange jumpsuit littered with pictures of PNP stalwarts.

«This prime minister is the worst of all to ever rule Jamaica,» he added.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com