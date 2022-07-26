Computer Vision Syndrome: How can you keep your eyes protected?

Do you sit in front of a screen at work for hours, then leave with a headache, sore, dry, blurry eyes and a painful neck? If so, welcome to Computer Vision Syndrome (CVS), a condition just waiting to happen to those who use a screen for more than six hours a day.
Computer vision syndrome, also referred to as digital eye strain, describes a group of eye- and vision-related problems that result from prolonged computer, tablet, e-reader and cell phone use. Some researchers argue that CVS is the «No 1 occupational hazard of the 21st century» and Paediatricians have shared an increase in vision concerns in recent admissions and clinic visits.
How can I reduce exposure to
blue light from digital devices?
One of the reasons that digital devices put strain on adults and a child’s young eyes is that they may be exposed to too much blue light . Interestingly, both the sun and indoor lights emit some level of blue light but managing the amount of damaging blue light exposure really counts. Certain bands of blue light may be harmful to the retina of the eye over time. So what’s a workable solution?
• ↓One solution is to invest in blue light eyeglasses that reduce the amount of blue light that enters the eyes from computer, tablet and smartphone screens. A number of lens manufacturers produce lenses that filter blue light. Your optometrist and ophthalmologist can provide helpful information.
• ↓Another option is to use blue light screen filters that fit directly over your monitor. If your child is using a phone, you can also try an app that adjusts screen colour according to the time of day.
Eye Comfort and Safety Tips for Adults, Children and Screens
The best way to deal with possible effects of screens on children’s vision is to help them set good habits for use. These same tips are good practices for adults and anyone suffering from chronic dry eyes or eye strain.
• ↓Follow the 20-20-20 rule: every 20 minutes, look at least 20 feet away for 20 seconds.
• ↓Set a timer to remind the child how often to look into the distance.
• ↓Alternate reading an e-book with a real book and encourage kids to look up and out the window every other chapter.
• ↓Avoid using screens outside or in brightly lit areas, where the glare on the screen can create strain.
• ↓Adjust the brightness and contrast of the screen so that it feels comfortable.
• ↓Use good posture when using a screen. Poor posture can contribute to muscle tightness and headaches associated with eye strain.
• ↓Encourage your child to hold digital media farther away: 18 to 24 inches is ideal.
• ↓Remind them to blink when watching a screen.
Article Source: https://www.aao.org/eye-health/tips-prevention/screen-use-kids
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian