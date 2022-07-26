Computer Vision Syndrome: How can you keep your eyes protected?

Entornointeligente.com /

Do you sit in front of a screen at work for hours, then leave with a headache, sore, dry, blur­ry eyes and a painful neck? If so, wel­come to Com­put­er Vi­sion Syn­drome (CVS), a con­di­tion just wait­ing to hap­pen to those who use a screen for more than six hours a day.

Com­put­er vi­sion syn­drome, al­so re­ferred to as dig­i­tal eye strain, de­scribes a group of eye- and vi­sion-re­lat­ed prob­lems that re­sult from pro­longed com­put­er, tablet, e-read­er and cell phone use. Some re­searchers ar­gue that CVS is the «No 1 oc­cu­pa­tion­al haz­ard of the 21st cen­tu­ry» and Pae­di­a­tri­cians have shared an in­crease in vi­sion con­cerns in re­cent ad­mis­sions and clin­ic vis­its.

How can I re­duce ex­po­sure to

blue light from dig­i­tal de­vices?

One of the rea­sons that dig­i­tal de­vices put strain on adults and a child’s young eyes is that they may be ex­posed to too much blue light . In­ter­est­ing­ly, both the sun and in­door lights emit some lev­el of blue light but man­ag­ing the amount of dam­ag­ing blue light ex­po­sure re­al­ly counts. Cer­tain bands of blue light may be harm­ful to the reti­na of the eye over time. So what’s a work­able so­lu­tion?

• ↓One so­lu­tion is to in­vest in blue light eye­glass­es that re­duce the amount of blue light that en­ters the eyes from com­put­er, tablet and smart­phone screens. A num­ber of lens man­u­fac­tur­ers pro­duce lens­es that fil­ter blue light. Your op­tometrist and oph­thal­mol­o­gist can pro­vide help­ful in­for­ma­tion.

• ↓An­oth­er op­tion is to use blue light screen fil­ters that fit di­rect­ly over your mon­i­tor. If your child is us­ing a phone, you can al­so try an app that ad­justs screen colour ac­cord­ing to the time of day.

Eye Com­fort and Safe­ty Tips for Adults, Chil­dren and Screens

The best way to deal with pos­si­ble ef­fects of screens on chil­dren’s vi­sion is to help them set good habits for use. These same tips are good prac­tices for adults and any­one suf­fer­ing from chron­ic dry eyes or eye strain.

• ↓Fol­low the 20-20-20 rule: every 20 min­utes, look at least 20 feet away for 20 sec­onds.

• ↓Set a timer to re­mind the child how of­ten to look in­to the dis­tance.

• ↓Al­ter­nate read­ing an e-book with a re­al book and en­cour­age kids to look up and out the win­dow every oth­er chap­ter.

• ↓Avoid us­ing screens out­side or in bright­ly lit ar­eas, where the glare on the screen can cre­ate strain.

• ↓Ad­just the bright­ness and con­trast of the screen so that it feels com­fort­able.

• ↓Use good pos­ture when us­ing a screen. Poor pos­ture can con­tribute to mus­cle tight­ness and headaches as­so­ci­at­ed with eye strain.

• ↓En­cour­age your child to hold dig­i­tal me­dia far­ther away: 18 to 24 inch­es is ide­al.

• ↓Re­mind them to blink when watch­ing a screen.

