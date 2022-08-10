Computer Science and IT Teachers to Be Trained Under Coding in Schools Project

Entornointeligente.com /

The Ministry of Education and Youth, in collaboration with the Amber Group, continues the Train the Teachers Initiative, under the Coding in Schools Programme.

Hundreds of Information Technology (IT) and Computer Science teachers are scheduled to participate in this phase, which begins August 22 and will last for five weeks.

The course will be conducted using both synchronous and asynchronous training modalities.

The Coding in Schools project was launched by Prime Minister, the Most. Hon Andrew Holness, in November last year.

Some 15,000 teachers are expected to be trained under the programme to deliver the curriculum.

Meanwhile, a total of 400,000 students from grades one to 13 in public schools across Jamaica will benefit.

The objective of the Coding in Schools programme is to equip students to compete in an increasingly technologically driven world.

A certificate of competence will be awarded at the end of the training to persons who meet the course requirement.

