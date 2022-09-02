Competitive field for September 12 Emmy Awards

Entornointeligente.com /

So many TV shows, so few nominees who will end up clutching trophies at the Primetime Emmy Awards.

A total of 25 awards will be presented during the September 12 ceremony, including in the glamour categories of Outstanding Lead Actor and Best Comedy, Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Limited Series.

The overall field is highly competitive, with an unprecedented twist: Netflix’s South Korean phenomenon Squid Game is the first non–English language drama to be nominated for an Emmy.

Revered actress Sheryl Lee Ralph has also scored her first Emmy nomination for her role in Abbott Elementary .

Ralph was nominated in the category of Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for the role of Barbara Howard. Abbott Elementary scored two nominations in the category, with Janelle James, who plays the role of Ava Coleman, also scoring a nomination. Other nominees in the category are Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel ; Hannah Einbinder, Hacks ; Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live ; Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso ; Juno Temple, Ted Lasso and Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso .

