Community Policing Consultant Calls For ‘Unwarranted’ Gun Violence To Cease

Community Policing Consultant with the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force, Ainsworth Irish has called on the general public to desist from what he described as ‘unwarranted’ gun violence across the country.

In recent times, gun violence has seen an uptick with Dominica recording its 12th homicide this week — and another death by gun.

Irish said these acts of violence, especially with guns, are unheard of.

The Community Policing Consultant also urged Dominican citizens to continue to collaborate and work more with the police to ensure that the island continues to enjoy a low crime-rate.

The consultant further added that the question of gun violence must be condemned.

Irish says in his capacity as Community Policing Consultant with the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force, he is willing to visit any community on the island where persons intend on holding discussions about the issues of gun violence.

