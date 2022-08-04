Committee reviewing statues, historical signage to report to Govt end of year

Entornointeligente.com /

A com­mit­tee ap­point­ed by the Cab­i­net last month to re­view the place­ment of stat­ues, mon­u­ments and oth­er his­tor­i­cal sig­nage and recog­ni­tion in T&T will be re­port­ing to Gov­ern­ment by year’s end.

In a re­lease yes­ter­day, the Of­fice of the Prime Min­is­ter stat­ed that on Ju­ly 21, 2022, the Cab­i­net agreed to the ap­point­ment of a com­mit­tee to re­view and re­port on the place­ment of stat­ues, mon­u­ments and oth­er his­tor­i­cal sig­nage and recog­ni­tion in Trinidad and To­ba­go by De­cem­ber 31, 2022.

The com­mit­tee will be chaired by Emeri­ta Pro­fes­sor Brid­get Br­ere­ton. Oth­er mem­bers are Dr East­lyn Kate McKen­zie, Zai­da Ra­j­nauth, Chief Ri­car­do Bharath-Her­nan­dez and Kobe Sandy.

Br­ere­ton, Emeri­ta Pro­fes­sor of His­to­ry at UWI, St Au­gus­tine, has au­thored sev­er­al books on the his­to­ry of the Caribbean.

To­ba­go icon McKen­zie was a long­stand­ing ed­u­ca­tor and in­de­pen­dent sen­a­tor, al­so serv­ing on the Equal Op­por­tu­ni­ty Com­mis­sion.

Ra­j­nauth had served as per­ma­nent sec­re­tary in min­istries and was al­so on boards and the Pub­lic Ser­vice Com­mis­sion.

Bharath-Her­nan­dez is chief of the San­ta Rosa First Peo­ples.

Sandy is UWI Stu­dents’ Guild pres­i­dent.

The OPM stat­ed, «The Cab­i­net recog­nis­es the need for is­sues as­so­ci­at­ed with the his­tor­i­cal place­ment of stat­ues, mon­u­ments and sig­nage to be stud­ied and for con­sid­er­a­tion to be giv­en to de­ter­min­ing what steps and de­ci­sions should be tak­en for Trinidad and To­ba­go

«Ac­cord­ing­ly, it has re­quest­ed that this com­mit­tee re­view same and re­port back to Cab­i­net with­in the stat­ed time frame.»

Dur­ing Mon­day’s Eman­ci­pa­tion Day cel­e­bra­tions, Na­tion­al Se­cu­ri­ty Min­is­ter Fitzger­ald Hinds re­vealed that an in­ter-min­is­te­r­i­al com­mit­tee had been set up by Prime Min­is­ter Dr Kei­th Row­ley to ex­am­ine and move this process along.

He said, «They are look­ing around at our na­tion­al spaces and our roads with a view of trans­form­ing the names to ones that we would bet­ter ap­pre­ci­ate and recog­nise.»

Cross Rhodes Free­dom Project di­rec­tor Shaba­ka Kam­bon im­me­di­ate­ly cred­it­ed the au­thor­i­ties for tak­ing that for­ward step.

But he al­so called for Gov­ern­ment to «save T&T from em­bar­rass­ment on In­de­pen­dence Day» by re­plac­ing streets, mon­u­ments and signs named af­ter slave own­er and British gov­er­nor (1797-1803) Sir Thomas Pic­ton and oth­ers like him. He not­ed Wales in the UK was «re­coil­ing from the open glo­ri­fi­ca­tion of Pic­ton.»

On Mon­day, an art ex­hi­bi­tion in Wales’ Na­tion­al Mu­se­um de­pict­ed Pic­ton’s tyran­ni­cal rule. The UK Guardian stat­ed that T&T-born Gesiye Souza-Okpo­fab­ri and the Laku Neg group – com­pris­ing UK-based mem­bers of T&T her­itage– were com­mis­sioned to cre­ate new art­work rein­ter­pret­ing Pic­ton’s lega­cy. Pic­ton’s por­trait was al­so shift­ed from the mu­se­um’s Grand Faces of Wales gallery to a side room and is sur­round­ed by de­scrip­tions of his bru­tal treat­ment of peo­ple in Trinidad.

Kam­bon said there are over sev­en streets and places named af­ter Pic­ton– in New­town, Laven­tille, San­gre Grande, San Juan, Di­a­mond Vil­lage and Pic­ton Court Apart­ments, Port-of-Spain. Kam­bon slammed the num­ber «ho­n­our­ing a man who prac­tised and par­tic­i­pat­ed in traf­fick­ing and en­slave­ment of our an­ces­tors.» – Gail Alexan­der

