COMMENTARY: It’s RUBIS Today

RUBIS employees protesting outside of the business establishment.

*Editor's note* The views expressed in this commentary are not necessarily those of DNO or our partners.

RUBIS’ employees are staring at the breadline. Today, it is RUBIS’ employees; how can we, as a country, stem this tide in an increasingly challenging economy? What alternative employment is available to those persons? Are the issues transparent?

RUBIS is saying that its operations are not profitable for a government regulated-price petroleum importation and distribution business. The government is implying that it is profitable, and further implies that RUBIS just wants more profits. RUBIS is also saying that the government agreed in 2021 to the implementation of some changes to the regulated prices aimed at partially and progressively restoring profitability. This ought to have started in late 2021 and continued in the first quarter of 2022.

RUBIS is saying that the government has not kept its promise and a year on, cannot continue to operate in that manner. The Government is claiming that there has been one increase this year and accuses RUBIS of wanting the government to «give â¦ an extreme increase in the profit margin in one-fell stroke»

Clearly, something is amiss here. The government further blames the impasse on the Russia-Ukraine war and implies that RUBIS is not transparent or forthcoming in providing information to the Ministry of Trade. There was no transparent response by the government with respect to RUBIS’ allegations that the current price structure results in the unsustainable business of petroleum importation and distribution in Dominica.

A fair pricing structure should be transparent both to show reasonable profitability and in allowing any capable member of the public to be able to consistently follow the logical result with the changes in world petroleum prices. I am not aware that any independent person can do that. In other words, the government ought to be able to provide the general public with the method -calculations/formulae/tables â» which it uses to arrive at the regulated maximum sale prices for petroleum products. Then it has to demonstrate that the sale price is sufficiently above the supply or acquisition cost for there to be profitability.

One is to expect that RUBIS and other similar operators would have already presented reasonable data to the Ministry of Trade in order to show that the current regime of prices does not result in a sustainable operation of this industry. The government has not indicated the expenditures that it considered not part of the petroleum importation and distribution business that is responsible for the alleged lack of profitability of these businesses.

Is there a need for an independent regulatory commission?

Clearly, if as the government implies, RUBIS is not transparent in providing information in order for the Ministry of Trade to set a transparent pricing policy to enable profitable business in that sector, it could show that the other operators were profitable based on what they supplied. But the other operators are, until now, silent, presumably hoping to reap benefit from RUBIS’ gain or demise. Is the information sought from RUBIS a bit beyond what is required to develop a fair pricing policy? Or, is RUBIS apprehensive about providing information that would amount to trade secrets to persons without a strict legal duty to confidentiality?

There is much wisdom in having an independent regulatory commission to decide on a fair pricing structure. This has seemed to work for electricity and telecommunications. Clearly, politics and political maneuvering would not factor in setting and administering fuel prices. Or even, I dare say, neither would the use of public office be perceived to be used for commercial gain and business insight â» real or perceived that can be a major concern.

But the question remains: What is the benefit of regulating the price if it is pegged at a level that does not attract good quality businesses that can deal with the real risk of operating such business, including emergency fuel capacity and health and safety? We must also examine whether there is any benefit in regulating fuel prices at all.

The price of cheese increased from about $11.00/lbs to about $16.00/lbs as a result of the impact of COVID- 19 and the Russia-Ukraine war. Lumber, at one point, increased by 300% over 2020 prices. Is the Ministry of Trade stopping supermarkets or hardware stores from selling these products at a profitable margin? The market forces and the ingenuity, flexibility, and resilience of a company will determine who stays in the market of a particular industry.

What is enough profit?

The Prime Minister commented that RUBIS wants more profit, «It’s not that we are selling the petroleum products less than what it is imported into the country, but they are asking for an increase in the profit margin»

What is a reasonable profit?

The government of Dominica has set a yardstick for profitability for price-regulated businesses by guaranteeing DOMLEC in its sales agreement profitability of 15% in the establishment of electricity rates. Electricity and fuel are both parts of the energy sector. It would therefore be unfair for any other price-regulated business to be expected to obtain less, especially as these are two essential energy-related industries.

Is Profit making a bad thing?

While we seem to champion entrepreneurship and encourage persons to be self-employed some simultaneously, when it suits them, look down on profit making as if it is a bad thing. Any business which consistently sells below its costs is not sustainable. Business growth requires profitability. Government receives corporate taxes only from profit-making businesses. Hence profits mean (i) sustainability – continued business and therefore employment, (ii) growth â» new employment, and (iii) paid taxes to government â» means more money for public services and sustained employment within government.

Are the government’s actions and inactions sustainable and in the best interest of Dominica?

With the largest share of the petroleum market, RUBIS would feel most intensely the impact of an unfair pricing schedule. If RUBIS does leave, then the other operators will bear increased operational losses which will quickly become unsustainable for them as well. The end result will be a fuel and energy crisis as DOMLEC also relies on diesel fuel for optimum operations. If fuel supply is not reliable and the quality of the service is not at international standards, not only RUBIS will leave our shores, but other forward-looking companies as well.

What is the bottom line?

One may say that the government’s behavior with RUBIS is reminiscent of that with RUSM. But is it? We have seen iconic manufacturing companies relocate their manufacturing externally while we now import Cocoa Cola, Kubuli, Benjo Seamoss, and Bello Products that we sell in our supermarkets, bars, and restaurants. How long can we sustain these job losses without increasing the risk that more citizens of this beloved country may have to engage in more underground economic activities for survival, and ultimately descend into social decadence?

In the final analysis, with our small struggling economy, fuel sales in Dominica may be a very tiny fraction of RUBIS’ operations in the Caribbean, and certainly an insignificant part of its international business. RUBIS would lose very little to walk out â» but not its employees, and not Dominica. The fact that the government says, «The government itself will be bringing in a significant quantity of gasoline and diesel and we will provide that to Petro Caribe,» indicates that the government is aware that the other operators cannot meet the fuel demands of this market, at least in the short-term.

Ultimately, consumers have to pay for the cost of goods and services or they will become available or at best unreliable. A responsible government ought to be asking consumers to be sensible in their energy expenditure at this stage, not creating the possibility of depriving the public of a reliable fuel supply.

In the end, the government has to allow sustainable prices to be paid to ensure that the supply is reliable. Whether we like it or not, fuel has to be sold at a profitable margin or no one will sell fuel locally, not even the Government! What then would be the motive of, as it appears, pushing RUBIS out? Is there something more sinister brewing? Are there persons and entities waiting to replace RUBIS AFTER government has set fair prices? Who are the buyers-in-waiting for RUBIS assets? And will they be funded with CBI funds as happened in the recent past when an iconic operation was closed down?

There is no arguing the point, the economy is not doing well and this is no time to lose jobs on an ego-stick. Our government has to be held accountable for its stewardship.

LINK ORIGINAL: Dominica News Online

