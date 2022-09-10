Commencement of flights by AA to Ian Fleming airport postponed

Entornointeligente.com /

The commencement of flights by American Airlines to the Ian Fleming International Airport in Boscobel, St Mary has been delayed as the authorities undertake upgrades to meet additional air navigation services requested by the carrier.

The popular US airline was expected to begin offering flights from Miami, Florida starting in November.

But the Transport Ministry says this has been postponed as American Airlines has requested some specific requirements regarding flight navigational aids.

It did not disclose what was requested but noted that the aids are to ensure the consistency of service during periods of unstable weather conditions after commencement of operation.

The Ministry noted that what was needed currently exceeds what now exists at the airport.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com