Comedian Tommy Joseph out of hospital, recovering at home

Co­me­di­an Tom­my Joseph is said to be rest­ing com­fort­ably at home since be­ing dis­charged from the hos­pi­tal.

Joseph suf­fered a stroke in Au­gust and un­der­went surgery.

Yes­ter­day, the vet­er­an co­me­di­an’s wife Judy told Guardian Me­dia that he was now home, con­tin­u­ing his re­cov­ery.

Judy said her hus­band still can­not walk as his mo­bil­i­ty was af­fect­ed by the stroke.

«So he can­not walk, so he does have to go to the phys­io­ther­a­pist and we have a doc­tor that would nor­mal­ly come to check him once a week be­cause it’s re­al dif­fi­cult to get him about.»

Just be­fore he was dis­charged from the hos­pi­tal, Judy said her hus­band was pre­sent­ed with a cheque by a group of young co­me­di­ans to as­sist with the af­ter-care and fur­ther med­ical ex­pens­es.

The mon­ey was raised, she said, dur­ing two fundrais­ing events one of which was host­ed by Joseph’s close friend and col­league Na­tal­ie Morales.

«The pub­lic has been very help­ful. Na­tal­ie as you know did her fundrais­er and then there were these young co­me­di­ans with Je­re­my. They did a fundrais­er too and they pre­sent­ed the mon­ey to him in the hos­pi­tal. So we’re ral­ly­ing with that,» Judy said.

Asked how Joseph is far­ing since his re­turn home, Judy replied: «He’s frus­trat­ed.»

«He’s a lit­tle frus­trat­ed…He’s frus­trat­ed be­cause he can’t move and as ex­pect­ed any­body that was mo­bile and now im­mo­bile it will be re­al frus­trat­ing,» Judy said.

