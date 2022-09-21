Comedian Tommy Joseph out of hospital, recovering at home

Comedian Tommy Joseph is said to be resting comfortably at home since being discharged from the hospital.
Joseph suffered a stroke in August and underwent surgery.
Yesterday, the veteran comedian’s wife Judy told Guardian Media that he was now home, continuing his recovery.
Judy said her husband still cannot walk as his mobility was affected by the stroke.
«So he cannot walk, so he does have to go to the physiotherapist and we have a doctor that would normally come to check him once a week because it’s real difficult to get him about.»
Just before he was discharged from the hospital, Judy said her husband was presented with a cheque by a group of young comedians to assist with the after-care and further medical expenses.
The money was raised, she said, during two fundraising events one of which was hosted by Joseph’s close friend and colleague Natalie Morales.
«The public has been very helpful. Natalie as you know did her fundraiser and then there were these young comedians with Jeremy. They did a fundraiser too and they presented the money to him in the hospital. So we’re rallying with that,» Judy said.
Asked how Joseph is faring since his return home, Judy replied: «He’s frustrated.»
«He’s a little frustrated…He’s frustrated because he can’t move and as expected anybody that was mobile and now immobile it will be real frustrating,» Judy said.
