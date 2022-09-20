Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro in His Speech at UNGA

Entornointeligente.com /

Gustavo Petro’s speech focused on the fight against drugs and illicit crops.

This Tuesday, addressing the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, U.S., the Colombian President proposed to «end the war on drugs and all wars, and allow our people to live in peace.»

Petro advocates a new international strategy to fight drug trafficking, as he considers the global war on drugs a failure.

The guilty party for drug addiction is capitalist consumerism and its inability to provide people with happiness, according to the President.

«Behind the addiction to cocaine and drugs, behind the addiction to oil and coal, is the real addiction of this phase of human history: the addiction to irrational power, to profit and money, and here the huge deadly machinery that can extinguish humanity,» Petro said.

«El cambio climático traerá una pérdida de fertilidad de tierras, aguas y de capacidad de nutrientes en las plantas que cultivamos; es el momento de que @UN haga un cambio al concepto de la seguridad alimentaria como seguridad mercantil global»: Presidente @petrogustavo . pic.twitter.com/upz6qoftJE

«Climate change will bring a loss of soil fertility, water and nutrient capacity in the plants we grow; it is time for UN to make a change to the concept of food security as global market security:» President Gustavo Petro.

The president also said that «the fight against the climate crisis has failed,» in a world that «plays with war.»

Petro urged an end to the war on drugs and to «save the rainforest,» referring to the Amazon, suffering destruction as the climate crisis worsens.

«Think about a rational exercise of power,» Petro said, adding that «wars have served as an excuse for not ending the climate crisis.»

#UNGA | Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro: «My country is beautiful but it is also violent.» pic.twitter.com/RVqRd0ZE2X

Noting the need for peace and social justice on the planet, Petro called on the international community to save the Amazon rainforest and proposed an end to foreign debt for preserving life in the world.

