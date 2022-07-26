Colombian JEP to hear on yet another 303 “false positives”

Entornointeligente.com /

“False positives” were peasants or poor people passed off as guerrillas allegedly gunned down in combat through with which the military officers “proved” they were worthy of a promotion Criminal charges have been filed Monday against 22 Colombian military officers for the murder of 303 people who were initially reported as “false positives” (peasants said to be guerrillas gunned down in combat) between 2005 and 2008.

Even a general was among those charged before the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP) within the so-called “Macro Case 03,” it was announced.

Passing off peasants as guerrillas defeated in combat was common practice among Colombia’s military for personal gain and merit stemming from the alleged victories.

The indictment announced Monday also included a former investigator of the now defunct Administrative Department of Security (DAS, secret service) and two civilians, who were allegedly also involved in the killings.

The defendants belonged to the Army’s XVI Brigade XVI in the department of Casanare (east) and this case is just one of many the JEP has under investigation.

“The defendants were part of a criminal organization,” who “separated themselves from the constitutional and regulatory norms of military operations and carried out organized and large-scale attacks that were intended to kill defenseless people who were presented as combat casualties,” the JEP affirmed.

As in other “false positive” cases tried previously by the JEP, the victims in Casanare were vulnerable people, elderly, disabled, men and women in need of work who were deceived and then killed.

Among the victims were 9 women and one person of diverse sexual orientation. In some cases, according to the JEP’s investigations, there were “practices of extreme violence” before the killing.

Once these people were dead, they were dressed in military-issue clothing to pretend they were guerrillas and fitted with weapons, some of which were purchased with public money intended for other purposes.

In exchange for these crimes, the soldiers received “special meals, vacation plans, training courses abroad or transfer to the Colombia Battalion No. 3 in Sinai and recognition as having the necessary conditions for promotion,” the JEP said.

The defendants have been read the charges against them and were given 30 working days to enter a plea and provide other evidence or arguments. Relatives of the victims also have 30 days to build on their cases against the accused.

«If the parties deny their responsibility, the case will be referred to the Investigation and Indictment Unit (UIA). If convicted at trial, the defendants could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison.

