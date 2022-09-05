5 septiembre, 2022
Colombian Criminal groups linked to trafficking of Venezuelans

By Diálogo Américas Sep 02, 2022 This situation is occurring  with the complicity of  members of the Venezuelan military and police forces, Bram Ebus, a researcher with the International Crisis Group, a Brussels, Belgium, think tank dedicated to analyzing conflict areas around the world, told  Diálogo  on August  13 .

» The ELN during the pandemic made a fairly large advance on the border  and  with the help of Venezuelan state security services took [Colombian criminal gang]  Los   Rastrojos out of  [the towns of]  La Fría and Boca de Grita, in [Venezuela ' s] Táchira state, »  Ebus said.  «They 've  also  consolidated  their control  in [the Colombian department  of ] La Guajira by taking out some gangs  [ … ] . »

Ebus  took part   in the preparation of a Crisis Group report released on August 9, which highlight ed  the  strengthening of the  ELN in  the border  region through  different illicit activities, such as planting and harvesting coca or  collecting  extortion payments . All these activities are carried out with the  use of  Venezuelan labor, most of  it  forced  and  recruited on the border, where Venezuelans arrive fleeing the humanitarian crisis caused by the Nicolás Maduro  regime .

T he guerrilla group also  controls   informal border crossings  due to its increased presence .  » The ELN is the one that charges for the crossing, »  Ebus  said .

A July report from the U.S. State Department  also highlights t he involvement of the ELN and other  criminal  organizations in human trafficking in the border  area .

According to the report,  Venezuelan  police and armed forces officials » provided support and a permissive environment  to non-state armed groups that recruited children for armed conflict and forced criminality. These non-state armed groups grew through the recruitment of child soldiers and engaged in sex trafficking and forced labor .»   The document indicates that the ELN has set up 36 camps in Venezuela  on  the border with Colombia.

Another organization that  points to the existence of a criminal alliance between this guerrilla group and the Venezuelan military is Human Rights Watch  (HRW) . In a  February  report,  HRW says  both participate in  » disappearances, kidnappings ,  and forced recruitment »  in the state of Apure, bordering the Colombian department of Arauca.

Sexual slavery Among  the problems associated with the trafficking of Venezuelans is exploitation in prostitution centers or forced labor.  » For every girl or woman who is  a victim of sexual slavery, or who is taken to armed groups, there is a lot of money involved, » Alejandra Vera, director of the Colombian nongovernmental organization   Corporación Mujer, Denuncia y Muévete  (MDYM) , which supports women ’ s rights, told  Diálogo .

According to Vera, women are recruited  on the Colombian-Venezuelan border  for sexual exploitation, with the cooperation of armed groups.  » Pornography through webcam is currently generating billions of dollars. One of the territories that exports the most child pornography and women is Norte de Santander, »   s he said.

