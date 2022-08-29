Colombian Ambassador-designate Arrives in Venezuela

Entornointeligente.com /

The arrival in Caracas of the newly appointed ambassador by Colombian President Gustavo Petro opens a new chapter in the history of relations between the two neighboring states, interrupted in February 2019.

The Colombian ambassador-designate to Venezuela, Armando Benedetti, arrived today in this capital to formalize his investiture before the local authorities.

The Colombian Foreign Ministry Tweeter account shows a photo the moment when the diplomat arrived, where he was received by Rander Peña, Vice Minister of the Americas of the People’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It is said, although unconfirmed, that Benedetti will present his credentials and on Tuesday he will travel back to his country.

El Embajador @AABenedetti llegó a Caracas ���� y fue recibido por el Viceministro de América de la Cancillería Venezolana, @RanderPena pic.twitter.com/z2TSHNYS9k

— Cancillería Colombia (@CancilleriaCol) August 28, 2022 The decision of President Nicolás Maduro was due to the aggressiveness of the then head of state Iván Duque (2018-2022) against the Bolivarian Republic and its people, supported by the United States and sectors of the national opposition.

With Petro’s assumption to power and the atmosphere of détente between Caracas and Bogota, Maduro appointed Felix Plasencia as his ambassador to Colombia last August 11.

Both rulers recently expressed their willingness to walk the path of dialogue and harmony, and to advance towards peace between the two brotherly peoples.

Last week Maduro announced his country’s willingness to reopen all its borders with Colombia for commercial exchange and pointed out that it is a «solid and undisturbed» plan.

The head of state called on national businessmen and producers to contribute to this initiative with proposals to enrich the export offer to be presented to the neighboring nation.

#FromTheSouth News Bits | The Colombian government has suspended aerial bombardments against armed groups to minimize the deaths of civilians and children who have been forcibly recruited into the organizations. pic.twitter.com/xXGh8iK86r

— teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) August 26, 2022

