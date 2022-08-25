Colombia will guarantee asylum, Petro says, after Venezuela urges extradition

Entornointeligente.com /

By Reuters â» Luis Jaime Acosta Aug 23, 2022 The South American neighbors have begun the process of normalizing their relations since the inauguration of Petro this month, after years of tension and trade closures, with each naming an ambassador to the other country.

The government of President Nicolás Maduro has responded enthusiastically to Petroâs plans to open regular trade and said it wants to restart military ties.

Many Venezuelan opposition figures have fled to Colombia in recent years amid the arrests of some of their colleagues in their home country.

«Colombia guarantees the right to asylum and refuge,» Petro wrote on Twitter, re-tweeting a local press article about Monday comments by Diosdado Cabello, the second in command of Venezuelaâs United Socialist Party (PSUV), who said Caracas was working on extradition requests for unnamed opposition figures.

