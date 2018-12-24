Colombia midfielder Cardona joins Mexico’s Pachuca

Entornointeligente.com / MEXICO CITY, Dec. 24 (Xinhua) — Colombia international midfielder Edwin Cardona has joined Pachuca on loan after parting ways with Boca Juniors, the Mexican club said on Monday.

“Welcome to the the cradle of Mexican football, Edwin Cardona,” Pachuca said in a social media post, without providing details of the move.

Cardona, who is contracted with Pachuca’s Liga MX rivals Monterrey until December 2020, struggled for regular first-team opportunities during an 18-month loan spell at Boca.

He was left out of the matchday squad for both legs of the club’s Copa Libertadores final defeat to rivals River Plate in November and December. Boca subsequently declined to take up an option of securing the 26-year-old on a permanent deal.

Pachuca are currently 10th in the 18-team Liga MX standings as the season approaches its midway point.

LINK ORIGINAL: Xinhuanet

